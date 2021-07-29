ATLANTA, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today YKK AP America Inc. (YKK AP), a leading manufacturer of award-winning commercial facade systems and residential doors and windows, announces the opening of its new showroom in the heart of downtown Atlanta.
Located at 101 Marietta Street, the showroom will showcase the range of YKK AP's commercial and residential architectural products as well as unitized wall solutions by the company's subsidiary, Erie Architectural Products. It offers YKK AP's customers and partners an experiential product showcase along with a training room and additional flexible event space. With expansive views of the Atlanta skyline, some of the first events planned in the new location include exclusive tours during Glassbuild 2021 as well as the AIA Atlanta Annual President's Dinner in December.
"When we decided to create a showroom, we envisioned a destination where employees, customers, architects, our suppliers, and members of the broader AEC industry could come together during the planning process to experience our products first-hand and to explore creative solutions for projects," said Oliver Stepe, president of YKK AP America Inc. "The showroom signifies a step toward our vision of partnering more deeply with all members of the glazing and AEC industries to provide the best service and solutions in the industry."
The showroom is co-located with YKK AP's newest office which houses some of the company's administrative functions.
"As we continue to grow, especially this year as we commemorate our 30-year anniversary, we're honored to take this exciting step toward deepening our investment in the industry and in the Atlanta community. We look forward to becoming a more integral part of the fabric of Atlanta's architectural landscape," continued Stepe.
YKK AP's showroom is now available to all business partners including architects, contractors and homebuilders on weekdays by appointment only. To make a reservation and for directions, go to ykkap.com/showroom.
ABOUT YKK AP AMERICA
YKK AP America Inc. is a technology-oriented manufacturer of commercial façade systems and residential doors and windows. With every finished good, we push the boundaries in next generation manufacturing and create value for architectural applications. Driven by a desire to provide exceptional service in our markets, YKK AP America builds upon our foundation of advanced engineering, vertically integrated manufacturing, and customer focus to deliver the highest level of quality and a positive customer experience. YKK AP America's subsidiary brand, Erie Architectural Products partners with glazing contractors to design, test and engineer solutions for large-scale projects using its ENVIRO|FACADES curtain wall systems. YKK AP America is headquartered in Austell, Ga., with its major projects company Erie Architectural Products located in Lakeshore, Ont. All building products are manufactured in our world-class production facilities located in Dublin, Ga., Macon, Ga. and Lakeshore, Ont. For more information, visit ykkap.com and follow us on Linkedin.com.
