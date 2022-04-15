NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...Enhanced Threat for Fire Spread Today... The combination of low humidity values, breezy conditions, and dry fine fuels will lead to an enhanced threat for fire spread mid to late afternoon later today across portions of SE Pennsylvania and central and southern New Jersey. Relative humidity values are forecast to drop to 15 to 25 percent, while winds will occasionally gust 20 to 25 mph at times through the mid to late afternoon. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignites will have the potential to spread fire quickly. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website.