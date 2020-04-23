DENVER, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- York Space Systems, an aerospace company specializing in complete space segment customer solutions and the manufacturer of standardized spacecraft platforms, today announced that the company has been awarded ColoradoBiz Magazine's Emerging Manufacturer of the Year award for the outlet's 2020 Made in Colorado issue.
York Space Systems is receiving this award in recognition of the company's rise as a leading manufacturer in Colorado. ColoradoBiz ranked winners based on innovation, growth metrics and future potential - all of which are key markers of momentum that York has seen over the past year. The company, which manufactures its own turn-key solutions, from design to manufacturing to launch, successfully launched a spacecraft this past May with plans to increase its manufacturing capacity to 50 satellites by the end of the year.
"York Space Systems not only manufactures all of its satellites locally in Denver, Colorado but they also complete their entire deployment cycle here in the state. The company emphasizes leveraging the expertise and experience of local suppliers and resources while also working to set new standards and break new ground when it comes to the manufacturing of satellite technology," said Mike Taylor, Editor at ColoradoBiz. "York is receiving this award not only for what they have already accomplished, but also for what they intend to achieve, which includes the expansion of the company's local production facility to continue development of York's spacecraft platform. We look forward to watching York continue to grow and support the state's manufacturing economy."
In addition to this award recognition, York recently announced its Hydra Mission Series to streamline access to space and improve collaboration with industry leaders to provide the next generation of space and space data. The company also announced plans to expand its production facilities in Denver and opened an office in Washington D.C. last year, milestones that further point to the company's success as an emerging manufacturer.
About York Space Systems
York Space Systems was founded to radically improve spacecraft affordability and reliability, transforming and enabling next generation space mission operations worldwide. Today, it is one of the most innovative aerospace companies, specializing in both end-to-end customer solutions and the rapid production of spacecraft platforms. York's complete Space Segment Solution including spacecraft production, payload integration, system integration & test, launch services, ground segment services, and mission operations enables customers to leverage York's existing technology solutions to rapidly and responsively get to orbit outpacing competitors. York's S-CLASS industrial-grade platform is a standardized 3-axis stabilized spacecraft capable of supporting 85kg payloads with up to 200W of Orbit Average Power (OAP) and 3,000W peak (Enhanced power system), while reducing the cost of manufacture by an order of magnitude. The S-CLASS spacecraft is fully compatible with all launch vehicles, including ground and air-launched, and ground segment providers. When optioned with York's cloud-based mission tasking and operations center, an ultra-low-cost solution is available on demand for next generation data collection and analytics companies. For more information, visit http://www.YorkSpaceSystems.com
