LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INTELITY®, provider of the hospitality industry's broadest guest engagement platform and YOTEL, the innovative UK-based hotel group, has launched the custom YOTEL brand app. Designed to serve YOTEL's global portfolio and customer base, the app is set to further YOTEL's mission of delivering a streamlined, state-of-the-art guest experience built for modern, tech-savvy travelers.
Offering guests mobile capabilities is just the latest in a long line of progressive moves by the YOTEL brand. With the new app, guests can digitally access everything they need for a smooth stay in a matter of seconds. Simple, quick booking is available to travelers and enhanced by a chatbot that can answer frequently asked questions and help resolve simple issues, before needing to involve staff.
When guests are closer to arrival, they can easily do a full check-in and activate their mobile key right from their phone, which allows for contactless entry to their room and a convenient experience overall for guests, be they tired, in a rush, or health conscious. Through the app, guests will also be able to view food and drink menus, and order and pay for foodservice delivered right to their room. And instead of providing an outdated, difficult-to-clean, printed in-cabin guide, YOTEL provides independent travelers not only with information on how to get the best out of their cabin, but also up-to-date info on all of their properties worldwide as well as recommendations for nearby attractions, all directly in the YOTEL app.
"INTELITY is well regarded as having some of the best mobile technology on the market. Combining that with the YOTEL brand and its values keeps us on the forefront of what guests today expect hotels to offer," remarked Dipesh Joshi, VP IT and Innovation at YOTEL. "And it will only continue to get better as we partner to develop new features and expand the mobile capabilities we provide our digitally driven guests."
Introduced in 2007, the YOTEL brand currently has 16 properties in key locations, spanning Europe, Asia, and North America, with 13 more to open in the next few years. Serving independent, tech-savvy travellers who value time and efficiency, YOTEL offers guests a new hotel experience that provides hip, high-quality accommodations without pretension. With their signature design, they've created small but perfectly formed cabins that give space for guests to enjoy their stay in sought-after city center locations without the city center prices.
"In the last 10 years, the YOTEL brand has become synonymous with purposefully designed spaces and innovative, tech-forward guest experiences. In many ways they have been the brand to look at for the future of efficient hotel travel," said Robert Stevenson, INTELITY CEO. "Enhanced mobile capabilities are the perfect way to further their digital presence. The YOTEL app not only removes unnecessary steps from the booking and check-in processes, but also helps future-proof the business and minimize contact for consumers who value a health-conscious approach in the age of COVID."
Modern convenience for tech-savvy travelers is the cornerstone of the YOTEL brand offering, and their new mobile app reflects that—delivering an extra layer of satisfaction and comfort for guests worldwide. As their partnership continues, INTELITY and YOTEL will continue to expand on features like mobile dining to further elevate the guest experience. For more information on the INTELITY platform, please visit http://www.intelity.com.
About INTELITY
INTELITY is the global leader in contactless guest experience technology, uniting mobile, in-room, and operational tools into one fully-integrated hospitality platform. Built for the hotel, casino, and luxury residential markets, INTELITY has been named the "Official Mobile and In-Room Technology Provider" by the distinguished Forbes Travel Guide for five consecutive years and is in use at boutique properties, casino-resorts, and global hotel brands, including Marriott, Fairmont, Hard Rock, and more. For more information, visit http://www.intelity.com.
About YOTEL
Inspired by the luxury of first-class travel and uncompromisingly designed around guests, YOTEL takes the essential elements of luxury hotels into smaller, smart spaces and delivers extraordinary value and a sense of community with areas for co-working, social gatherings and exercise in sought after locations.
YOTEL currently operates six airport hotels in London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Amsterdam Schiphol and Paris, Charles de Gaulle, Istanbul Airport (2), Singapore Changi and ten city centre hotels in New York, Boston, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Singapore, Edinburgh, Amsterdam, Glasgow, and London, and the first-ever YOYELPAD in Park City. YOTEL is expanding rapidly with new projects under development globally, including Porto, Glasgow, Dubai, Geneva, Long Island City, Miami, Park City, Atlanta and Melbourne. Visit http://www.yotel.com for more information.
