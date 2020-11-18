MAMARONECK, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Young America Capital hosted its 1st virtual Annual Cannabis Conference on Thursday, November 12 , 2020. The theme was "Success in Cannabis in 2021 and Beyond."
"We featured 10 compelling companies for 10 minutes each that are raising $10M or more and a few are open to being acquired," stated Michael Huttner, the Managing Director of Young America Capital's Cannabis Team.
The Conference was so successful that it had a wait list due to the 50 accredited investors limit.
"We are thrilled with the success of our Cannabis Team and the sophisticated clients who presented," stated Peter Formanek, the Founder of YAC. "We are bullish on the legal cannabis industry and look forward to 2021 being a tremendous year," he added.
Young America Capital Cannabis Team has grown its cannabis team from four to twenty-one people over the past three years. Below is the Zoom Webinar recording with each of Presenter.
Young America Capital 1st Annual Investor Conference Recording:
https://us02web.zoom.us/rec/share/_2kmyCs0FFONUW66Da1gprmY1UkP109KGqX_RUdNlDd3L1N-f67x1si1Vx19yOfA.0C-9Q6FNshRVKNw0
Passcode: YACCannabis123!
Agenda
17:00 minute mark - 27:00: Welcome (Peter Formanek, Founder), Overview (Michael Huttner, Managing Director, Cannabis Team)
27:00 - 36:00: LivWell Enlightened Health (John Lord) [Private Vertically Integrated Colorado & Michigan MSO]
37:00 – 46:00: Origins Cannabis (Sean Miller) [Private Technology Driven MSO]
46:00 – 56:00: Silver Therapeutics (Josh Silver) [Private New England MSO]
56:00 – 1:06: Agronomed Biologics (Jon Cohn John Lubimir) [Vertically Integrated Pennsylvania Super License]
1:07 - 1:15: Pharmacann (Patrick Unzicker) [Large Private Vertically Integrated MSO]
1:15 - 1:24: Magical Butter (Garyn Angel) [Global Leader in Home Botanical Extraction/Ancillary]
1:25 – 1:36: Leoris (Matt Morgan John King) [Florida Vertical Super License]
1:37 – 1:47: Tinley Beverages (Jeff Maser Rick Gillis) [PIPE for the Leading Platform for Beverage Alcohol Alternatives]
1:48 – 1:56: Binske (Jake Pasternack) [Intellectual Property and Luxury Consumer Brands/Ancillary]
1:57 – 2:06: Delphi (Scott Sterling) [Missouri 24-hour Statewide on-demand Delivery & Fulfillment Center]
2:07 – 2:16: Cookies/1212 Ventures (Matt Barron) [Fund for Global Retail Brands]
