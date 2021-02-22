Young America Capital

Young America Capital

 By Young America Capital

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Young America Capital, a New York-based FINRA/SEC-registered investment bank that closed 25 deals in the last 24 months, is hosting its first annual virtual psychedelics investor conference on Thursday, February 25th, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. EST.

Young America Capital psychedelic conference includes MAPS Executive Director Rick Doblin and VC Steve Jurvetson

The conference kicks off with Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies Executive Director Rick Doblin and Future Ventures Managing Director Steve Jurvetson and includes presentations from 10 of the top private psychedelic companies.

"My team and I have been connecting with investors globally to build an extensive network of high-impact investors interested in psychedelics," said Young America Capital Managing Director Michael Huttner. "The interest has been huge - we've seen everyone from ultra-high net worth individuals to family offices coming out of the woodwork."

According to Psy Market Research, psychedelic fundraising exploded with more than $550 million raised from September 2020 to January 2021, with no sign of slowing down as new research emerges.

"We are excited to have an all-star line-up for our conference," said Young America Capital Founder and Managing Partner Peter Formanek. "We couldn't feel more bullish about the ways Young America's team is raising money for the psychedelic industry and taking these companies to a whole new level."

The opportunity for healing using psychedelics is also growing. A recent study published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology found that experiences with psychedelics such as psilocybin mushrooms are associated with a 27% reduced risk of past-year opioid dependence and a 40% reduced risk of past-year opioid abuse.

"Psychedelic science is showing great therapeutic promise for a variety of growing mental health crises.  Rather than a lifetime of medications, they offer a cure. And more broadly, psychedelics have a profound impact not only for patients, but for our society as a whole," said Future Ventures Managing Director Steve Jurvetson.

The conference is not a recommendation to buy or sell and is limited to accredited and institutional investors. Request invite from Michael Huttner at mhuttner@yacapital.com.

Contacts:

Michael Huttner

Managing Director Investment Banking,

Young America Capital

HQ: 141 East Boston Post Rd, Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Office: 914.777.0100 ~ Mobile: 303.931.4547

http://www.yacapital.com

SEC-registered Broker-Dealer, Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB

Leland Radovanovic

Conscious Communications Collective

845-200-5249

leland@consciouscoms.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/young-america-capital-hosts-1st-annual-virtual-psychedelics-investor-conference-301232452.html

SOURCE Young America Capital

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.