CARRBORO, N.C., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When Siddisee Hirpa first embarked on earning her Bachelor's degree at the University of North Carolina, she envisioned her post graduate career working in consulting or technology. During that time, she often helped grade the daily homework her brother received from the Kumon Math and Reading Program. The worksheets' strategic formatting along with her brother's dramatic academic progress had Siddisee intrigued, so she promptly took a part-time job at her local Kumon Center. That was over five years ago. Since then, Siddisee was trained in all areas of the Kumon Classroom, and went on to receive her Master's in Communication. Her experience working at Kumon changed her career goals, and after five years working as an assistant, it dawned on Siddisee that she had been at the right place for her all along. She decided to take the leap to opening her own center, and as the new Instructor of Kumon of Carrboro – South Green, she is looking forward to honing her Kumon experience to members of her own community.
"Kumon helps students become better versions of themselves, and I am constantly so amazed at the confidence that Kumon Students have," said Hirpa. "I love that it's not just about learning about math and reading – it's about giving students the tools they need to be independent self-learners who will become great contributors to the community."
Siddisee's degrees in Communication and experience working at a center made her a great candidate to become a Kumon Franchisee. Communication is one of the most important aspects of running a Kumon Center, which she saw firsthand and learned more about from Kumon's extensive network of franchisee support. It's an attractive business opportunity for many aspiring entrepreneurs with a passion for education, as up to $36,000 in cost assistance is available to help you get started. Many Kumon Instructors are first-time entrepreneurs and have access to plentiful support and guidance along the way to opening a Kumon Center. Kumon is a supplemental education program that aims to unlock students' full potential by increasing academic independence, confidence, and study skills. Through daily worksheet study, students that are enrolled in Kumon often end up mastering material far beyond grade level. Learn more about the Kumon Method today.
"I believe that Kumon will bring both individual growth and growth for the community," said Hirpa. "My hope is that I can help my students better themselves, and they can then spread that into their homes and environments."
About Kumon Math & Reading Centers:
Kumon is an after-school math and reading enrichment program that unlocks the potential of children, so they can achieve more on their own. As a comprehensive program, Kumon serves children in preschool through high school. The learning method uses an individualized approach that helps children develop a solid command of math and reading skills. Through daily practice and mastery of materials, students increase confidence, improve concentration, and develop better study skills.
About the Kumon Franchise Business
Kumon is an ideal small business for professionals. Kumon Franchisees must have a four-year college degree, be proficient in math and reading, have investment capital of $70,000 and a net worth of at least $150,000. Founded in 1958, Kumon has over four million students enrolled at nearly 25,000 learning centers in more than 50 countries and regions.