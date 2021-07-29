NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YPO, the global leadership community of more than 30,000 chief executives in 142 countries, today announced the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN), a global champion of impact investing, is a YPO Impact Partner and will create exclusive learning opportunities for YPO members with the mission of scaling impact investing around the world.
GIIN is a non-profit organization dedicated to increasing the scale and effectiveness of impact investing. By convening impact investors to facilitate knowledge exchange, highlighting innovative investment approaches, building the evidence base for the industry, and producing valuable tools and resources, the GIIN seeks to accelerate the industry's development through focused leadership and collective action.
Through this agreement, GIIN will collaborate with YPO to create customized learning events for YPO members, utilizing the resources, platforms and tools available through GIIN, including IRIS+, a system for measuring and managing impact. These events will support YPO's Impact Investing Initiative (Y3i) to help YPO members use business as a force for good and create measurable impact.
In addition, YPO members will have the opportunity to provide their thought leadership and expertise around impact investing within the GIIN community as well as participate in research opportunities with the network and attend GIIN events.
"YPO leaders, individually and collectively, are invested in scaling impact to benefit people, planet, peace and prosperity," said Florian Kemmerich, YPO member and Chair of YPO's Impact Network Council. "YPO's collaboration with GIIN provides an invaluable opportunity for YPO members to further engage with impact investing and use capital as a force for good."
"YPO's visionary chief executives and the companies they lead have tremendous potential to accelerate the growth of impact investing around the world," said Amit Bouri, Co-Founder and CEO of the Global Impact Investing Network. "We are excited to work with this global community to engage its members and support them in effectively leveraging their financial capital to generate positive outcomes for people and planet."
About YPO:
YPO is the global leadership community of more than 30,000 chief executives in 142 countries who are connected by the shared belief that the world needs better leaders. Each of our members have achieved significant leadership success at a young age. Combined, they lead businesses and organizations contributing USD9 trillion in annual revenue. YPO members inspire and support each other through peer learning and exceptional experiences in an inclusive community of open sharing and trust. Visit ypo.org for more.
About the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN)
The Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN) is the global champion of impact investing, dedicated to increasing the scale and effectiveness of impact investing around the world. The GIIN builds critical infrastructure and supports activities, education, and research that help accelerate the development of a coherent impact investing industry. The organization has a global network of more than 35,000 individuals on six continents and a formal network of member organizations including companies and institutions located in 50 countries. For more information, please visit thegiin.org.
