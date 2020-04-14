NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has been named agency of record by Urgent Response Network, founded by YPO member, Brent Skoda. Brent organized other YPO members to help create solutions to provide people, health care organizations, governments and especially front line workers receive the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) they so urgently need.
With 30 years' experience manufacturing soft goods in Asia, Urgent Response Network is able to quickly mobilize their logistics team to negotiate prices daily in an extremely dynamic market and deploy a quality assurance team that ensures all PPE products are legitimate. The company is resourced with 250 personnel primarily between offices in the Dallas / Fort Worth, United States and Shanghai, China, allowing them to act as a critical bridge between the two countries while facilitating the supply chain flow.
"When I saw the global impact of COVID-19, I knew I had to find a way to help people. Through YPO, I have made a number of contacts with expertise in manufacturing, global logistics and finance that became the core of Urgent Response Network," says Brent Skoda, Chairman and Co-Founder of Urgent Response Network. "We have seen exponential growth that is highlighted with an agreement to supply Amazon Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare organizations. This is the most satisfying work we have ever done as we are building a business with direct impact on the health of every individual."
"It makes me incredibly proud to see YPO members coming together to benefit America in a way we so direly need," says Founder & CEO of 5W Public Relations, Ronn Torossian. "As a member, I'm well versed in the power of this organization, and the economic impact they hold on our country. I'm beyond excited for 5WPR to be named agency of record for Urgent Response Network and I know our team is going to go above and beyond spreading their message of good work across the country so they can help more people in need."
In recent weeks, Urgent Response Network has been assisting major businesses and organizations get the supplies they need to protect their team members. In response to the incredible demand, the Urgent Response Network team is available 24 hours per day via a worldwide toll free phone and text number (855.852.0440) to assist businesses, organizations and governments.
About Urgent Response Network
Urgent Response Network is a YPO member-led coalition working to assist governments, health systems and businesses with access to critical medical supplies. Urgent Response Network has been manufacturing soft goods in Asia for 30 years with a client base that includes MLB, the NHL, the NFL, the NBA, Gulfstream and many Fortune 500 Companies. The company is resourced with 250 personnel primarily between offices in the Dallas / Fort Worth, United States and Shanghai, China,
Directly in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Urgent Response Network repositioned sourcing, manufacturing, logistics and quality control infrastructure to procure critical Personal Protective Equipment ("PPE") to the United States.
You can find Urgent Response Network online at UrgentRN.com or call or text 855.852.0440.
About 5W Public Relations
5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.
Media Contact
Ronn Torossian
rtorossian@5wpr.com / 212-999-5585