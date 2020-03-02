NEW YORK, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Capital Group, L.L.C. ("ZCG"), a leading private markets asset manager having value-oriented private equity and credit funds, today announced the following promotions across the firm.
- Erik Hirschbein, CPA, has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Since joining ZCG as Managing Director – Finance in 2019, Mr. Hirschbein has been responsible for all aspects of accounting and financial reporting for the firm and its managed funds. Prior to joining ZCG, Mr. Hirschbein was a Vice President of Global Fund Services - Americas Fund Administration at BlackRock Alternative Investors, supporting the Private Equity Partners group. Earlier in his career, Mr. Hirschbein spent six years with Goldman Sachs, ultimately serving as a Vice President in the Private Equity Group focusing on fund administration oversight, and was an auditor at KPMG. He has a B.S. in accounting from Monmouth University and obtained his CPA. license in 2011.
- Gina Scarpa, Esq., has been promoted to Assistant General Counsel. Since joining ZCG in 2017, Ms. Scarpa has served as a Director and Corporate Counsel primarily supporting its private equity business, Z Capital Partners, and assisting in due diligence and legal oversight of portfolio companies and compliance. Prior to joining ZCG, Ms. Scarpa was in-house counsel as a Senior Associate at Macquarie Bank in the U.S. Lending division of the Corporate and Asset Finance group, and began her legal career as a Compliance Associate in the Macquarie Investment Management group. She has a J.D. from St. John's University School of Law and graduated with honors from Boston College with a B.A. in communications. Ms. Scarpa is a member of the New York State Bar and is admitted to practice in New York.
- Jeff Ask, CPA, has been promoted to Director. Since joining ZCG in 2017, Mr. Ask has served as a Senior Associate and the FP&A Manager and is responsible for financial reporting and analysis of ZCG. Prior to joining ZCG, Mr. Ask served as a Tax Manager at Magnetar Capital. Earlier in his career, Mr. Ask was a Senior Analyst with Bank of America and a Tax Consultant with Deloitte Tax. He has an M.S. with a specialization in taxation and a B.S. in accounting from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He obtained his CPA. license in 2006.
- Zaid Elouad has been promoted to Operating Associate of ZCG Consulting, L.L.C. Since joining ZCG Consulting in 2019, Mr. Elouad has served as an Operating Analyst and is a member of the Private Equity Operations Team, where he is responsible for supporting all aspects of portfolio company financial matters. Prior to joining ZCG, Mr. Elouad was an FP&A Analyst at Lafayette 148 and an Analyst at Marlin & Associates. Mr. Elouad has a B.B.A. in finance from the University of Mississippi.
About ZCG
Z Capital Group, LLC ("ZCG") is a leading, privately held, global investment firm having approximately $2.8 billion of assets under management across complementary private equity and credit businesses. Z Capital Principals have had a successful track record in private equity and credit for over twenty-four years. Z Capital's investors are some of the largest and most sophisticated global institutional investors including pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and insurance companies. For more information, please visit www.zcg.net.
