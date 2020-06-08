NEW YORK, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Capital Group, LLC ("ZCG"), a leading privately held global investment firm, today announced the hiring of Timothy Chiodo as Managing Director and member of the Private Equity Investment Team. Mr. Chiodo is responsible for deal sourcing, transaction execution, and portfolio company oversight.
Prior to joining ZCG, Mr. Chiodo served as a Principal and member of the Investment Team at Comvest Partners, where he sourced, initiated, and led new investments in platform portfolio companies. Previously, Mr. Chiodo spent nearly 15 years at Compass Group Management, the investment advisor to Compass Diversified Holdings, where he served as a Private Equity Partner and on the board of directors of CamelBak Products, Liberty Safe & Security Products, and Crosman Corporation. He began his career at Lazard, where he served a Senior M&A Analyst in their Consumer Group. Mr. Chiodo received his B.S. in Mathematics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a M.B.A in Finance from Columbia Business School.
"Tim has a proven track record and significant investing experience, and we are excited to welcome him to the ZCG family," said James J. Zenni, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of ZCG. "I am confident Tim will be a strong addition to our team and I look forward to benefitting from his 20 years of experience and expertise as we continue to source compelling opportunities and find new ways to drive value for our investors."
"I am pleased to join the impressive investment team at ZCG at such a dynamic time for the industry," said Mr. Chiodo. "The Firm's value-oriented portfolio is well positioned and I am looking forward to executing on ZCP's differentiated investment strategy."
Mr. Chiodo is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Modere, Mrs. Fields Famous Brands, and Daily Racing Form Intermediate Holdings.
About ZCG
Z Capital Group, LLC ("ZCG") is a leading, privately held, global investment firm having approximately $2.8 billion of assets under management across complementary private equity and credit businesses. Z Capital Principals have had a successful track record in private equity and credit for over twenty-four years. Z Capital's investors are some of the largest and most sophisticated global institutional investors including pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and insurance companies. For more information please visit www.zcg.net.
About ZCP
Z Capital Partners, LLC ("ZCP') is the private equity platform of ZCG, which pursues a growth, opportunistic approach in private equity that includes making control investments in middle market companies that involve growth platforms, corporate carve-outs, buy & build, and go-private transactions.
