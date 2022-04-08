Zaccaria Development Company was formed by Phil Zaccaria General Partner and signed an agreement to develop 193 acres in the Spring Branch area off Hwy 46. Zaccaria Development along with JH Investments will develop this beautiful property into 25+ 5-10 acre estates.
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zaccaria Development Company was formed by Phil Zaccaria General Partner and signed an agreement to develop 193 acres in the Spring Branch area off Hwy 46. Zaccaria Development along with JH Investments will develop this beautiful property into 25+ 5-10 acre estates. This Property will be marketed as "Estates of Mitchell Ranch" will include a private gated subdivision with clubhouse, lake, playground, volleyball, sports court and putting greens. This property is located only 2.6 miles from Hwy 281 and all the amenities of the area.
This property has some amazing views that stretch north to include "Twin Sisters" and valley view's south. Our entrance is only 1 mile from many restaurants, bars and business's and only 1.5 miles from Smithson Valley High School.
"We are very excited about this project because of how close to everything the selected residents will be to everything in this area", say Phil Zaccaria.
This is the second development by Zaccaria Development in the area. The first is conveniently located on FM 1863, between New Braunfels and Bulverde Texas. "This property has been in our family for over 50 years and it has always been a dream to share this property with others", says Phil Zaccaria. Located a short 15 miles outside San Antonio and within 35 minutes from SA International airport, this Project is close to all the amenities of San Antonio. This development includes hills, valley's, ½ mile of re-circulating streams, numerous waterfalls, artificial par 3 golf holes, basketball, volleyball, pickle ball court. On site clubhouse resigned to enclose an 1850 vintage barn, will be used for residents and visitors.
For more information please contact Phil Zaccaria at 210-860-7445 or visit http://www.zaccariaranch.com
