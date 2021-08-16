SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zach Matari has released his latest single "Lately", and has signed with EMPIRE to continue and enhance production on more music inspired by his personal life in the diaspora.
BEHIND THE MUSIC
The release of "Lately" follows the viral success of Zach Matari's last single "Yalla", which reached over 10 million combined video views on TikTok since its release in August of 2020. His recent song "Lately" is an ode to Matari's late grandfather, Mustafa Matari, who inspired him to become a dream chaser in a modern world that has historically demonized Arabs and Muslims, two identities and communities to which Matari subscribes to.
The lyrics of "Lately" strategically call out the media and entertainment industries for lacking proper representation of people of color, while expressing Matari's call to action for the BIPOC community (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) to demand better and work towards changing the narrative surrounding communities of color.
Matari's single is unapologetically liberating and is already proving to be another huge success. Since its release on August 6th 2021, "Lately" has been added to global playlists on Spotify, Anghami, and YouTube Music.
FROM INDEPENDENT TO INDEPENDENTLY SIGNED
Leading up to the release of his latest single "Lately", Zach Matari has signed a label and distribution deal with EMPIRE, a premier, all-encompassing label, distribution & publishing company that supports and respects the dignity and ownership over content made by independent artists. The signing follows Matari's 12 years of creating music as an independent artist and his patience in waiting for an offer from the right label that aligns with his values on both a career and personal level.
"Singing to EMPIRE just felt right. I'm really grateful to Suhel Nafar for this opportunity and for taking me under his wing, and I know my time as an independent artist has prepared me for this moment. EMPIRE believes in my vision and together I know we will create something special." - Zach Matari
A label dedicated to supporting and financially backing the work of BIPOC artists, EMPIRE works towards bringing equity and diversity to the music and entertainment industries. The Company has followed along Matari's journey for the last two years and looks forward to helping him reach the next level of success in his music career.
ABOUT ZACH MATARI
Zach Matari is an American musician and artist with Palestinian and Brasilian roots who has shared U.S. stages with the likes of Ellie Goulding, 47 Soul, Fetty Wap, Fifth Harmony, Sabrina Carpenter, Mario, and Ziggy Marley. His previous single "Yalla" (released in August 2020) went viral on TikTok, with over 10 million video views, helping Zach garner a strong international following. His latest single "Lately" is a nostalgic bop with a powerful message; an anthem demanding representation and respect for all people. Zach is a 3-time John Lennon Songwriting Contest winner.
ABOUT EMPIRE
EMPIRE is a premier, all-encompassing label, distribution & publishing company. The Company has innovated the most intuitive efficient delivery and content management system in the entertainment business while providing comprehensive and up-to-date social networking outreach and executing digital development initiatives for independent artists to showcase their work.
