RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zaloni™, a leader in enterprise DataOps software, today announced the addition of Kevin Mullen, Vice President of Customer Success, and Ashwin Nayak, Vice President of Engineering to its executive leadership team. In these roles, Mullen and Nayak will lead the organization's efforts around accelerating innovation and delivering the Arena™ DataOps platform to customers around the globe.
Kevin Mullen brings over a decade of experience in customer success leadership, with demonstrated analytics expertise in the enterprise software industry. He comes to Zaloni after key roles at SciQuest, Apptio, and most recently, insightsoftware, where he provided guidance and best practices to promote customer adoption, value realization, and business outcomes for all stakeholders.
With prior senior roles at Hewlett Packard, CSG International and Quaero, Ashwin Nayak brings to Zaloni more than 15 years of experience building software-as-a-service (SaaS) analytics platforms to democratize data and solve the most complex data problems. Most recently, Nayak served as Vice President, Product Engineering at Quaero, where he was responsible for product strategy, engineering design, and execution of the customer data platform (CDP).
"The additions of Kevin and Ashwin to our team further solidify our commitment to supporting our customers in their DataOps journeys," said Susan Cook, Zaloni CEO. "Their combined experience and expertise will help us accomplish our strategic goals for growth in 2021, truly delivering on the promise of a single unified platform for end-to-end data management."
At Zaloni, we believe in the unrealized power of data. Our DataOps software platform, Arena, streamlines data pipelines through an active catalog, automated control, and self-service consumption to reduce IT costs, accelerate analytics, and standardize security. We work with the world's leading companies, delivering exceptional data governance built on an extensible, machine-learning platform that both improves and safeguards enterprises' data assets. To find out more, visit http://www.zaloni.com.
