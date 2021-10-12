BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mitsui Sumitomo customers in Brazil will now enjoy a quick, easy, and automated process when searching for information about the status of a claim, viewing payment history, or requesting a copy of their insurance policy or other documents. The Brazilian branch of Mitsui Sumitomo, a member of the 8th largest global insurance group, automated their customer service for these customer calls to speed up interactions and improve customer satisfaction. The hybrid system empowers users with visual self-service via Zappix Visual IVR and allows customers to transfer to a live customer service representative if needed.
"Zappix Visual IVR is an innovative solution that brings visual and audio self-service to our customer experience journey," says Bruno Porte, Director of IT, Claims, and Operations at Mitsui Sumitomo. "When one of our customers calls the contact center for support, they are provided with an option in our IVR (Interactive Voice Response) to use visual self-service. When they choose that option, a text message is sent with a link to the customer's mobile device. They can then begin the visual experience with menus and audio prompts to guide them step by step through sending documents, finalizing the receipt of the claim amount, and other use cases."
The Visual IVR solution enables the simultaneous use of audio and visual interaction through mobile devices. The guided visual and audio self-service experience will help Mitsui customers work through complex calls with multiple steps or terms that might otherwise slow down the customer service process.
"The Zappix Visual Self-Service solution brings cutting-edge technology and benefits to our customers like Mitsui," said Alvaro Castro, president of Intelidata. "Even with the expected growth of its customer portfolio, Mitsui Sumitomo will be able to handle the increase in incoming call volumes without having to expand the contact center, thanks to the deflection of calls to digital self-service channels."
In 2020, 70% of Mitsui Sumitomo's call center calls focused on services that the company will now automate and offer through digital solutions, such as claim process status, scheduling and rescheduling pre-inspection, and requests for policy documents and invoices. The automated self-service solution will bring benefits, including:
- Self-service options reduce the volume of calls that reach agents
- Reducing calls will also reduce telephony costs
- Improved Customer Experience (CX), and reduced customer effort
- Robotic process automation (RPA) freeing live agents to focus on high-value tasks
- Shorter average handling time (AHT) per call
- 24/7 availability allows Mitsui to offer customer service in the evenings, weekends and holidays, as well as regular business hours
"We are excited to add Mitsui Sumitomo to our portfolio of customers using Zappix Visual IVR, expanding our services in Latin America," said Yossi Abraham, President of Zappix. "AI-powered digital self-service is transforming the customer experience for insurers and their customers. We are happy to work at the forefront of this market and deliver these benefits to Mitsui Sumitomo's customers."
About Zappix
Zappix delivers AI-powered On-Demand Visual Self-Service Solutions: Visual IVR, On-Demand Apps, Outbound Engagement, Agent Assist, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The cloud-based solutions improve the customer journey during contact center interactions. The open platform enables workflow automation, rapid deployments, and seamless integration to back-end systems (CRMs, ERPs, etc.), and IVRs, and provides a comprehensive Analytics Suite.
Zappix provides significant benefits and ROI: reducing costs by increasing containment rates for contact centers, improving customer experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS), creating new revenue opportunities using targeted promotional banners and automation of revenue-generating use-cases.
To learn more about Zappix, go to http://www.zappix.com
About MS & AD Insurance Group
Part of MS & AD Insurance Group, Japan's largest insurance group and one of the largest globally, Mitsui Sumitomo Seguros is made up of two Japanese conglomerates with nearly 400 years of history in Japan: Mitsui and Sumitomo. Together they form one of the most solid economic groups globally, adding quality and efficiency to the most varied market segments in which it operates, such as Finance, Real Estate, Electronics, Mining, Construction, Telecommunications, Agribusiness, Insurance, among others. MS&AD Group is the 7th largest insurer globally, with a global network in more than 40 countries and regions that allows it to provide products and services worldwide.
About Intelidata S.A.
At Intelidata, we help your organization serve your customers individually through multiple channels. We provide solutions to improve the customer experience, reduce costs, cross-sell, sell and improve response rate. We guide our customers on their journey to digitization through solutions that establish individualized and effective customer communications, generating active links that improve their experience and achieve a more efficient response rate, increasing their business opportunities. To learn more about Intelidata, go to http://www.intelidata.cl
