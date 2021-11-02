BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zappix, the leading On-Demand Visual Self-Service provider, today announced an expanded partnership with Talkdesk, the global customer experience leader for customer-obsessed companies, to offer integrated Self-Service Solutions for Talkdesk customers. The partnership combines the Talkdesk cloud-based contact center platform with scalable Zappix visual self-service solutions to resolve customer inquiries, improve customer satisfaction, reduce costs, and grow revenues.
"The demands placed on today's contact centers require more innovative, flexible, and customer-centric solutions that provide a tailored experience and allow customers to interact with brands through their channel of choice," said Robert Gavin, vice president of alliances, Talkdesk. "Zappix is helping to answer the call of a digital-first world. Now it's easier than ever to integrate mobile-oriented, self-service solutions like Zappix Visual IVR into Talkdesk contact centers to give businesses a better way to drive great customer and agent experiences."
Leveraging the combined expertise of Talkdesk and Zappix, businesses can gain the following benefits:
- Efficient customer self-service capabilities which help reduce the number of repetitive, routine calls reaching live agents
- Improved customer experience (CX) through easy-to-use, visually appealing self-service tools that enable faster resolutions
- Reduced average handle time and in-queue waiting time, which leads to greater customer satisfaction and allows agents to focus on more complex calls
- Enhanced agent interactions utilizing intelligent Zappix automation and on-demand self-service smart forms
- Quick launch and implementation, thanks to pre-integrated CRM and self-service tools
"We're excited to expand our partnership with Talkdesk, a company just as committed as we are to delivering innovative digital solutions to modern customers," said Yossi Abraham, president, Zappix. "Talkdesk understands the critical role self-service and automation play in today's customer experience landscape, and delivers a cutting edge platform that enhances Zappix implementations."
Zappix Visual IVR continues to be available for all Talkdesk customers and via the Talkdesk AppConnect Marketplace. When callers connect with an IVR equipped with the Visual IVR solution, they are provided with an option to use self-service. When they choose it, the caller receives a text message with a link to the Visual IVR. The customer then resolves the reason they called using their mobile phone, all in simple to use visual menus.
About Zappix
Zappix delivers AI-powered On-Demand Visual Self-Service Solutions: Visual IVR, On-Demand Apps, Proactive Engagement, Agent Assist, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The cloud-based solutions improve the customer journey during contact center interactions. The open platform enables workflow automation, rapid deployments, and seamless integration to back-end systems (CRMs, ERPs, etc.), and IVRs, and provides a comprehensive Analytics Suite.
Zappix provides significant benefits and ROI: reducing costs by increasing containment rates for contact centers, improving customer experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS), creating new revenue opportunities using targeted promotional banners and automation of revenue-generating use-cases.
