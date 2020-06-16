JACKSON, Miss., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zavation Medical Products ("Zavation" or the "Company"), an innovative designer and manufacturer of high-quality spinal implants, instruments, MIS procedural kits, and biologics headquartered in Flowood, MS, announced the launch of the Cortical Screw, a screw designed for use in the cortical bone as an extension of the Zavation Spinal System.
The Cortical Screw is the latest addition to Zavation's portfolio. The cortical screw is designed to achieve greater cortical bone purchase with a smaller midline incision when using Cortical Bone Trajectory (CBT). It comes in a variety of sizes to provide an optimized fit for each patient. It also includes a self tapping feature on both sides of the tip and a 30 degree variable head angulation. This optimized fit allows for enhancement of structural stability while the thread design maximizes screw purchase. Standard and reduction screw options are offered and the reduction screw has a "break-off" tab available.
Dr. Graham Calvert, Orthopedic Spine Surgeon at Mississippi Sports Medicine, stated, "I am very excited about the new cortical screw technology from Zavation. With 3 zones of variable thread pitch it is tailor-made for the cortical trajectory. The system is also extremely versatile with 4.5, 5.0, and 5.5mm diameter offerings. Overall it is the most compact, durable, and easy to implant cortical system on the market. I have been utilizing for over a year now with one hundred plus cases and have had no hardware failure."
INDICATIONS FOR USE
The Zavation Spinal System is intended to provide immobilization and stabilization of spinal segments in skeletally mature patients as an adjunct to fusion in the treatment of the following acute and chronic instabilities or deformities of thoracic, lumbar, and sacral spine: degenerative disc disease (DDD) (defined as back pain of discogenic origin with degeneration of the disc confirmed by history and radiographic studies); spondylolisthesis; trauma (i.e., fracture or dislocation); spinal stenosis; tumor; pseudoarthrosis; and failed previous fusion.
ABOUT ZAVATION MEDICAL PRODUCTS, LLC.
Based in Flowood, MS, Zavation designs, engineers, and manufactures a portfolio of spinal hardware and biologics covering key areas including cervical, thoracolumbar, interbody fusion, interventional spine, and minimally invasive surgery. Founded in 2012, Zavation has experienced exceptional growth and created a national network of 150+ distributors across 40 plus states. The Company has commercialized over 15 product families since inception. Zavation operates a 30,000 square foot vertically integrated facility in Flowood, MS and a 14,000 square foot facility in Tampa, FL. Through the PanMed transaction in 2018, the Company acquired a disruptive interventional spine portfolio. To learn more information about Zavation and the Company's suite of products, visit www.zavation.com.
