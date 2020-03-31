BERN, Switzerland, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZecOps, the first agentless Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) & APT detection platform, and Swisscom, the leading telecommunications and one of its leading IT provider in Switzerland, announced today the launch of their partnership, enabling Swisscom to deliver, deploy and support ZecOps solutions in Switzerland. Swisscom is expanding its security solutions and services to its business and government customers with ZecOps offering, providing automated detection, analysis, and response of sophisticated attacks that are crafted to evade security controls. Through this partnership, ZecOps will contribute to the acceleration of Swisscom's security plans in Switzerland.
ZecOps leverages attackers' mistakes to provide organizations with an immediate view on who is targeted, which assets are infected, how these assets were attacked, and automatically generate threat intelligence on the attacks. ZecOps agent-less solutions take minutes to deploy at scale and operate without prerequisites. Besides endpoints, servers, and mobile devices, ZecOps technology is also suitable for IoT / embedded devices. ZecOps has raised $10.2M seed funding and has already secured over twenty partnerships worldwide. The platform is commercially available and deployed in Tier-1 enterprises, carriers, banks, governments as well as defense entities in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.
"We see great potential in enabling organizations to perform automated forensics investigations. We are impressed with ZecOps' innovative approach and technology, and look forward to working with the company and providing their unique solution to additional Swisscom customers in Switzerland," said Marcus Dahlén, Swisscom OUTPOST and Dario Di Cerbo, Business Development B2B 3rd Party Services at Swisscom. "We are delighted to partner with ZecOps to provide Swiss organizations with digital forensics automation, reducing investigation time from months to minutes."
"We are honored to be a trusted partner of Swisscom, which is already providing our platform to customers in Switzerland," said Zuk Avraham, ZecOps CEO and Co-Founder. "We're not trying to solve everything, but we provide a realistic approach to combat advanced attacks. Our platform is commercially available, and we are thrilled to partner with Swisscom and bring our solutions to Switzerland."
About ZecOps:
ZecOps delivers a realistic take on cyber security with an agentless cross-platform Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) platform. ZecOps platform enables automated discovery, analysis, and disinfection of advanced attacks that go unnoticed by existing security controls by finding and leveraging attackers' mistakes. The platform is suitable for endpoints, servers, mobile devices, and other embedded devices. All ZecOps solutions take minutes to deploy and operate without prerequisites.
ZecOps founders and core team are renowned entrepreneurs and cyber security veterans.
The company is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices in Tel Aviv, Buenos Aires, Singapore and London.
For more information: https://www.zecops.com
About Swisscom:
Swisscom, Switzerland's leading telecoms company and one of its leading IT companies, is headquartered in Ittigen, close to the capital city Berne. Outside Switzerland, Swisscom has a presence on the Italian market in the guise of Fastweb. In 2019 19,300 employees generated sales of CHF 11,453 million. It is 51% Confederation-owned and is one of Switzerland's most sustainable and innovative companies.
