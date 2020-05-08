NEW YORK, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Mother's Day, Zeel, the global wellness brand and award-winning Massage On Demand® company, is announcing the launch of the Zeel Store, an e-commerce platform featuring best-in-class products from the groundbreaking recovery and performance technology brand Hyperice. The online store's curated offerings include the popular Hypervolt Massage Gun, which harnesses cutting-edge percussion technology to enhance massage and boost pain relief and muscle recovery.
"During these unusual times, we wanted to enable our valued customers to work out harder, manage daily aches and pains, and continue to maintain peak performance, all from the comfort of home. We immediately identified Hyperice,the leading provider of vibration and percussive massage technology, as the best possible partner for the launch of our online store," says Samer Hamadeh, Zeel CEO.
"Health and wellness initiatives are at the forefront of Zeel's business model," said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. "We chose to partner with Zeel because of the company's innovative approach to leveraging technology for optimal wellness, a winning methodology for health, longevity, and success."
Zeel's online store will continue to expand in the coming months, adding both additional products from Hyperice, as well as offerings from other brands and partners that align with Zeel's mission of making expert health and wellness easy, accessible, and on-demand. Zeel members will receive preferred pricing and special product promotions as part of the exclusive partnership.
ABOUT ZEEL
A high-growth Inc. 500 global wellness brand, Zeel created Massage On Demand® in 2012 and was the first company to launch same-day, in-home massage through their award-winning app for iOS and Android. Today, Zeel offers best-in-class wellness services to companies, spas, hotels, and individual customers. Recently surpassing more than 1.5M appointments, Zeel has been named one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur and one of the fastest-growing companies in the country by Inc. Magazine. The Zeel platform is accessed by more than 11,000 licensed massage therapists, assisted stretch professionals, yoga instructors, and mindfulness experts, delivering wellness services to homes and corporate headquarters around the country. Zeel has received special industry recognition for Zeel Hospitality, a software-based staffing solution for hundreds of hotels and spas nationwide. In March 2020, the company launched Zeel Virtual Wellness, offering the employees of more than 1200 corporate partners guided stretch, yoga, ergonomics coaching and mindfulness, accessed remotely and led by experienced wellness professionals.
ABOUT HYPERICE
Hyperice is an Inc. 500 global recovery and movement enhancement technology company specializing in portable high-performance sports medicine and orthopedic devices that provide preventative treatment, accelerate injury recovery, and enhance muscle and joint performance. Hyperice's technology is setting the standard and is being used by the world's most elite athletes in professional and collegiate training rooms, as well as rehabilitation facilities globally. Recently, Hyperice has begun providing its technology and recovery know-how to companies in industries such as esports, healthcare, massage, and first responders.
