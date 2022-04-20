Amidst a rapidly changing energy landscape, leading operators and energy experts team up to share management strategies and regulation updates
SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zego, a leading property technology company that helps operators modernize their resident experience to boost retention, today announced that it will host the Zego Utility Summit next month in Dallas and Chicago. Intended to help property owners and operators better navigate utility management by promoting dialogue on the current state of the market and its regulatory environment, the intimate and safe event will take place at The Lumen in Dallas on May 4 and at The Blackstone, Autograph Collection, in Chicago on May 18.
The Zego Utility Summit will bring together operators and energy experts from Asset Living, EnergyLink, and the Utility Management and Conservation Association (UMCA) to provide attendees with tips and strategies for managing energy more efficiently – from energy procurement to resident billing and communication.
"Utilities are a critical aspect of multifamily operations, but one that often isn't the center of attention for property owners and managers. From energy markets in turmoil to changes in resident expectations and use of utilities, the conversation around utility management has become top of mind," said Stephen Baker, President and General Manager of Zego. "We're thrilled to be partnering with notable subject matter experts in the field to put on this summit, and hope to increase knowledge in all respects of utilities and the management of these services in residential communities."
Industry leaders including Stephen Baker, President and General Manager of Zego; Jenny Rosario, Director of Implementation at Asset Living; and Falise Platt, Regulatory Counsel at the Utility Management and Conservation Association will lead the conversation at each event. Darren Novich, CEO of The EnergyLink, will also present a valuable energy-based point of view on utilities management.
Details regarding each summit's schedule, speakers, and topics of discussion can be found at the respective websites: Dallas event, Chicago event. Both events are free to attend.
