SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zego™ (Powered by PayLease), the property technology company that helps operators modernize their resident experience and boost retention, and CheckAlt, the largest independent provider of receivables management, payment and deposit processing solutions in the U.S., today unveiled a new strategic partnership to launch Zego Pay Lockbox: An all-new service that helps customers outsource paper-based payments handling, propelling them forward on the path towards 100% digital payments with Zego's platform.
Zego Pay Lockbox is a comprehensive and contactless payment solution that gives residents the flexibility of paying by check, while automating the end-to-end receivables process for property managers and homeowner associations. The manual check processing burden is removed from onsite associates, giving them valuable time back in their day to spend on more important activities. Plus, the risk of fraud and theft stemming from having paper payments onsite is eliminated. Additional benefits include:
● A single comprehensive payments platform: Manage all resident and homeowner payments using a consolidated workflow with one platform for viewing and managing all payments, one rules engine, and one reporting system
● Automated reconciliation: Checks are mailed to a nearby PO box, scanned and reconciled with your management software automatically
● Maintain visibility and control: Keep a clear eye on your financials with immediate and automated ledger visibility and processing
"Through our partnership with CheckAlt, we are very excited to offer a modern payments lockbox solution that meets the needs of today's property managers," said Stephen Baker, chief product officer at Zego. "We see Zego Pay Lockbox as truly a win-win: Residents and homeowners get the flexibility to pay how they choose, while our customers enjoy the convenience of a single platform to manage all payment types."
"There's a misnomer that checks are dead, but this couldn't be further from the truth," said Allison Murray, chief growth officer of CheckAlt. "There are millions and millions of checks being used every day and CheckAlt is thrilled to partner with Zego to provide solutions to meet payers where they are, while also pulling payments into a single location to make the management of receivables easier and more seamless for property managers."
About Zego
Zego™ (Powered by PayLease) is a property technology company that frees management companies and community associations to go above and beyond for residents through resident experience management solutions. Zego enables operators in the residential real estate industry to modernize their resident experience, boosting satisfaction and operational efficiency. From payments and utilities to communications and smart devices, everything seamlessly integrates into the property management back-end system.
About CheckAlt
CheckAlt is the largest independent provider of receivables management and payment and deposit processing solutions in the U.S., serving more than 1,000 clients across a broad range of industries, including financial institutions of all sizes, property management, healthcare, utilities, municipalities, and nonprofits. Operating as payment channel and demographic agnostic, CheckAlt processes check payments while also supporting electronic payment needs that are accelerating digital transformation. CheckAlt's solutions include lockbox processing across a nationwide hub-and-spoke network of processing sites, consolidated item processing, integrated treasury solutions, and mobile capture services. Learn more at https://www.checkalt.com.
