VIENNA, Va., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeneth Technology Partners, a top rated and fast-growing cyber security firm providing information technology and cybersecurity services to federal and commercial clients, is proud to announce the addition of Mr. Jonathan Edwards and Mr. Ryan Marks to our organization's key leadership. Our firm has a strong commitment to innovation, technology excellence, world class customer service, and strategic advisory services. The hiring of Jonathan and Ryan strengthens our capabilities within these core competences and offers new and exciting capabilities to our existing and future clients.
Jonathan Edwards joins Zeneth as the organization's Senior Partner bringing over 15 years of experience in information technology, cybersecurity, and public relations. Prior to joining Zeneth, Jonathan was the Senior Director of Cybersecurity within Jacobs Engineering's Cyber Business Unit, managing the largest cybersecurity portfolio within the organization. He was also the FedRAMP Program Manager for Jacobs, managing their Cloud Security practice. Prior to Jacobs, Jonathan was a Senior Director for Cybersecurity at Blue Canopy Group, LLC, managing their Financial Services portfolio. Jonathan's role at Zeneth includes portfolio management, strategy and corporate growth, and performance management as well as culture and outreach initiatives.
Ryan Marks joins Zeneth as the organization's Partner and Vice President of Technology & Innovation bringing over 15 years of experience in cybersecurity, research and solutions development, data analytics, and cloud security. Ryan was a Director of Cybersecurity within Jacobs Engineering's Cyber Business Unit, supporting Federal Civilian and Commercial programs as a technical manager and subject matter expert. Ryan managed Jacobs' full-scope offensive red team and threat intelligence practices within the federal civilian and commercial portfolios. At Blue Canopy Group, Ryan was the organization's FedRAMP Program Manager and guided the business through two rounds of FedRAMP 3PAO accreditations. Ryan's role at Zeneth includes corporate innovation, research and solutions development, cloud security, full-scope red team operations, data analytics and threat intelligence, as well as corporate policy and governance.
"We are very excited to join the Zeneth team. The organization truly aligns with our corporate philosophies of a lightning focus on innovation, agility, common sense cybersecurity and a culture of caring for our employees, our customers, and our communities." – Jonathan and Ryan
"We are delighted to welcome Jonathan and Ryan to the Zeneth team. We are confident they have the skills, experience, and leadership to make a positive difference here, and greatly influence our future growth and success." – Rick Jones, Chief Business Development Officer
Contact:
Helen Kenna
helen.kenna@zeneth.com