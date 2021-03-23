LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Zenlayer announced that David Xie has been named Chief Product Officer. In this role, David will lead the company's Product Management & Development (PMD) Organization, which consists of Product Management, Research and Development, Product Operations, Product Marketing and Partnership.
As the CPO, David will lead the team to create and iterate solutions for enterprises and build a world-class product management organization at Zenlayer. He will focus on innovating Zenlayer's Edge Cloud product & services, including Cloud Networking, Global Intelligent Accelerator, Content Delivery Network, Bare Metal Cloud and Edge Cloud Data Center Services to improve the digital experience for billions of users across the world.
"David is an excellent product leader for Zenlayer," said Joe Zhu, CEO at Zenlayer. "He has a deep understanding of industries and enterprise technology, with over 20 years' expertise in product innovation and growth. I am confident that David's strong leadership and knowledge will take Zenlayer's cloud products and services to the next level."
"I am thrilled to join a winning team." said David Xie, Chief Product Officer. "With a massive private backbone infrastructure and software-defined solutions that enables instant service, Zenlayer has served enterprises across industries to improve their users' digital experience. I'm excited to help Zenlayer deliver stronger value to billons of users and generate 10X return for our customers for their payment."
Before joining Zenlayer, David was Group Vice President of Digital Products at Gartner. While at Gartner, he held multiple leadership roles with responsibilities for product management, corporate strategy, data science, sales enablement and digital transformation. Prior to Gartner, he also worked as a Management Consultant at McKinsey, IT Architect at Openwave, and as a founder for a couple of start-ups.
David holds an M.B.A. from the Cornell University Johnson Business School, M.S. of Computer Science from the University of Maryland and B.S. of Electronics from Huazhong University of Science and Technology.
About Zenlayer
Zenlayer (http://www.zenlayer.com) offers on-demand edge cloud services in over 180 PoPs around the world, with expertise in fast-growing emerging markets like India, China, and South America. Businesses utilize Zenlayer's global edge cloud platform to instantly improve digital experiences for their users with ultra-low latency and worldwide connectivity on demand.
For more information about Zenlayer, visit https://www.zenlayer.com
