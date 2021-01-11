SSC_Logo.jpg

SS&C Technologies (PRNewsfoto/SS&C)

 By SS&C

WINDSOR, Conn., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) today announced that Zephyr Management (Zephyr) has selected SS&C to power its upcoming Bermuda fund launch.

The global asset manager will manage its modeling, trading and order management with SS&C Eze Eclipse, seamlessly integrating its middle- and back-office operations with SS&C's fund administration services. Additionally, SS&C will automate Zephyr's investor experience, including digital investor onboarding via SS&C e-Investor. SS&C CORE-Sightline will enable regulatory reporting and data management.

"We are truly impressed by the breadth and depth of capabilities SS&C offers," said Timothy Horsburgh, Director of Research and Portfolio Manager. "As we embarked on our expansion, we were looking for a technology partner that would be able to get our funds up and running quickly and seamlessly SS&C delivered."

Combining award-winning front-to-back investment management technology backed by the world's largest fund administration business, the joint solution provides the most accurate and transparent way to maximize operational efficiencies and growth. Today, SS&C has more than 80 funds leveraging the deep front-to-back integration with Eze technology and SS&C's fund administration services.

"We are pleased to support Zephyr Management in their new venture," said Bill Stone, Chairman and CEO of SS&C Technologies. "We provide everything our clients need to seamlessly launch, run and grow their funds. The strength, variety and flexibility of our technology, supported by the expertise of our staff, ensures SS&C will provide a tailored out-of-the-box solution."

Learn more about SS&C's front-to-back solution for emerging hedge funds here.

About Zephyr Management
Zephyr Management is a global emerging markets investment manager specializing in the creation and management of highly-focused private equity funds. Since its inception in 1994, Zephyr has sponsored and/or managed 26 investment funds in both public and private securities markets, representing approximately $1.2 billion in combined commitments and assets under management.

About SS&C Technologies
SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (NASDAQ: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com. Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

