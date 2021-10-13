ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zero Gravity Corporation ("ZERO-G") was recently awarded a contract by NASA to be their first commercially operated and FAA-approved parabolic flight provider. The contract is an Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract for up to $7,500,000 over five years. The award is significant as it allows all NASA Centers, and other government entities around the country, to purchase ZERO-G research flights directly from the company, an option not widely available until now.
It is expected that ZERO-G will conduct the first of many parabolic research flights for NASA-managed research under this contract as soon as the first quarter of 2022.
"Working under this contract to fly NASA payloads and personnel will expedite research critical for successful missions to low Earth orbit, deep space, and eventually, human habitation on other planets. ZERO-G is pleased to expand our already strong relationship with the NASA community," says Director of Research and Education for the Zero Gravity Corporation, Michelle Peters.
ZERO-G's Weightless Lab research program provides parabolic flights for government entities and private or publicly held companies to test equipment and train personnel headed to space. Since 2010, ZERO-G has been flying commercial (non-government) payloads and researchers conducting investigations in the fields of biomedical and pharmaceutical studies, materials science, aerospace engineering, human habitation on Moon, Mars, and spacecraft, and more.
About ZERO-G
Zero Gravity Corporation is a privately held space entertainment and tourism company whose mission is to make the excitement and adventure of space accessible to the public. ZERO-G is the first and only FAA-approved provider of weightless flight in the U.S. for the general public; entertainment and film industries; corporate and incentive markets; non-profit research and education sectors; and the government. ZERO-G's attention to detail, excellent service and quality of experience combined with its exciting history has set the foundation for the most exhilarating adventure-based tourism.
