WASHINGTON, Sep. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZeroNow, the industry alliance driving innovation in campus safety, announced its new "Sessions" series of live webinars, launching October 19 at 2:00 pm ET. The inaugural program will feature Brown University Associate Dean of Innovation at the School of Public Health Megan Ranney answering audience questions on the challenges in safely opening and operating in-person classes as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
"Sessions will allow participants to ask questions and get answers in real time," said ZeroNow Board President Ara Bagdasarian. "Dr. Ranney is an internationally recognized expert on controlling COVID-19 on campuses and we are thrilled to be able to make her accessible to ZeroNow members and others at no charge."
Dr. Ranney's work has been featured by media outlets such as CNN, MSNBC, the BBC, The New York Times, The Washington Post and Fox News. Registration for COVID-19 & Campus Safety Q&A with Dr. Megan Ranney is now open.
Sessions will be broadcast live monthly and include topics such as active shooter, artificial intelligence, robotics, sexual violence, hazing, emergency communications and other campus safety-related topics. Most programs will include multiple experts in a panel discussion format.
"We're looking forward to bringing different perspectives on campus security to the table," said John Bernhards of the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA). "If we can't view campus safety issues from varying angles, we can't see the full picture and strategize accordingly."
Sessions will dive into issues impacting campus safety and examine solutions based on the experience of the guests. ZeroNow developed the series to provide an informed perspective, practices, and lessons to promote campus safety.
Series sponsors are ZeroNow technology partners Axis Communications, Telos Corporation and Omnilert, along with campus safety nonprofit partners VTV Family Outreach Foundation, National Association of Student Affairs Professionals (NASPA) and the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA).
About ZeroNow
ZeroNow is the movement by the safety community to end violent events in our schools. We believe all safety technology should work together. ZeroNow brings safety assets and education leaders together to establish the standards for school safety technology. We bring a unified voice to educate policy makers on the need for increased investment in school safety. For more information, please visit ZeroNow.org
