ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zesty Paws, a leading functional supplement brand for pets, has hired Chris Jaromin as Sr. Vice President of Supply Chain. In this role, Jaromin will be responsible for leading the Supply Chain team by expanding and evolving Zesty Paws' operations to optimize the brand's supply chain network.
"I am very excited to be joining a fast growing, dynamic company and team who has a great promise to achieve more success and innovate even further in the years to come," said Chris Jaromin, a proud owner of a tabby cat and beagle/hound mix rescue. "I love Zesty Paws' mission of improving the health and wellness of animals. Zesty Paws' products fill an important area in animal wellness and I am honored to be part of the journey to reach more pet parents with Zesty's functional pet supplements."
Prior to joining Zesty Paws, Jaromin held the position of Vice President of Operations for Massachusetts-based startup Biena Snacks. Previous to that, he led Operations at pet food manufacturer Wellpet, as well as other CPGs like The Topps Company, and The Longaberger Company. With more than 24 years of experience working in the supply chain industry, operations, and logistics, Jaromin has a demonstrated history of building and managing high performance teams and delivering excellent customer service.
"I couldn't be happier to welcome Chris Jaromin to the Zesty Paws family," said Steve Ball, CEO of Zesty Paws. "He has outstanding experience and the positive personality that we need to drive the brand forward. As Zesty Paws continues to expand its footprint to bring its pet parents the customer experience and pet products they know and love, Chris's ability to manage and lead the supply chain team will help us meet the aggressive growth goals we have for the brand."
Zesty Paws is the go-to brand for top rated pet nutrition supplements for dogs and cats that offers functional benefits with premium branded ingredients. Delivered in a treat-like format, Zesty Paws' supplements are a health solution for addressing certain needs of cats and dogs including, Digestion, Immunity, Grooming, and Behavior among others. This year, Zesty Paws also debuted a new line of CBD products called Hemp Elements Plus for dogs. All Zesty Paws pet supplements are made in the United States with the best available globally sourced proven branded ingredients.
