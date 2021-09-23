REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zetron, a global leader in integrated mission critical communications technology, today announced that Paul Moskowitz, Vice President, and John Martyn, Senior Product Manager, will present at IWCE 2021: Connecting Critical Communications, taking place September 27-30 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Zetron's Moskowitz and Martyn will speak in a session titled "How LMR Companies are Embracing LTE / Public Safety Broadband" on Monday, September 27 at 10:15 a.m. PT at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The IWCE Power Session will examine how LMR (land mobile radio) systems are integral to public safety, and how users' LMR systems can be enhanced with the integration of LTE. During the session, municipal and government leaders will learn how LMR providers are embracing public safety broadband.
In May 2021, Zetron merged with the critical communications division of Codan Communications, following Zetron's acquisition by Codan Limited. The merger brings together Zetron's command and control solutions for Call Talking, Dispatch, CAD and Fire Station Alerting, with Codan's fixed, transportable and networked land mobile radio connectivity products.
"So much has changed in the world and at Zetron since the critical communications community was last able to gather in person for IWCE," said Jim Shulkin, Vice President, Marketing at Zetron. "Zetron and Codan Critical Communications will have separate booths for the last time, as the legendary quality and interoperability of both companies have come together, providing new choice and flexibility in end-to-end integrated mission critical communications."
IWCE and Zetron will co-host the "Welcome Back Reception" for all attendees on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 5:00 - 6:30 p.m. PT at the Las Vegas Convention Center Rooftop Terrace.
Zetron will have booths #443 and #449 directly opposite each other on the IWCE exhibit floor, where attendees will learn how Zetron and Codan are now Better Together. For more information or to meet with Zetron at IWCE, visit https://www.zetron.com/iwce-2021.
About Zetron
Zetron, a Codan Company, is a trusted provider of mission critical communications systems worldwide, it's ALL we do. With a comprehensive portfolio of technology solutions, including integrated next generation call taking, dispatch, CAD, mapping, fire station alerting, logging/reporting, Land Mobile Radio (LMR) communications and more, Zetron is relied on by customers in federal/state/local government, public safety, transportation, utilities, healthcare, and other markets on all seven continents of the world. Zetron's relentless pursuit of quality, durability and interoperability has made it one of the most enduring and consistently trusted brands in mission critical communications for decades. Our solutions are backed by world class technical support, training, project management and professional services, as well as a global network of highly capable partners and system integrators dedicated to exceeding the unique needs of Zetron customers. For more information, visit: http://www.zetron.com.
