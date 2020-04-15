ZF, one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers, prepares its first shipment of face masks to Detroit Sewn as part of our collaboration to defeat the Covid-19 corona virus. ZF is a world leader in safety systems and other technologies and, as a manufacturer of airbags, an expert in cut & sew operations. Pictured (left to right): Dan Miller, Fleming Pachucki, Lilia Rivera, Charlynn Walker, Julie Schoenherr, Brett Correll, Ryan Murphy (holding box of 1000 masks), Cathy Reis, Jake Wycinski, Jill Ladner, and Nick Thorp