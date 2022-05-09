SHANGHAI, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) ("Zhongchao" or the "Company"), an internet technology company offering healthcare professionals the online healthcare information, professional training and educational services platform and patient management service, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Key Financial Highlights for the Fiscal Year 2021 as compared to the Fiscal Year 2020





For the Years Ended December 31,  







2021





2020



%Change



Revenues



$

16,296,770





$

17,989,788





-9.4%



Gross profit



$

9,438,826





$

11,872,148





-20.5%



Gross margin





57.9%







66.0%





-8.1pp



(Loss) income from operations



$

(320,741)





$

4,489,353





-107.1%



Operating (loss) margin





-2.0%







25.0%





-27.0pp



(Loss) income before income taxes



$

(110,753)





$

4,941,884





-102.2%



Net income attributable to Zhongchao Inc.'s

shareholders



$

238,665





$

4,458,380





-94.6%



Earnings per share



$

0.010





$

0.183





-94.5%



* pp: percentage points

  • Revenues decreased by 9.4% to $16.30 million for the fiscal year 2021.
  • Gross profit decreased by 20.5% to $9.44 million and gross margin decreased by 8.1 percentage points to 57.9% for the fiscal year 2021.
  • Loss from operations was $0.32 million for the fiscal year 2021.
  • Net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders decreased by 94.6% to $0.24 million for the fiscal year 2021, primarily driven by increased cost of revenues and operating expenses.
  • Earnings per share was $0.010 for the fiscal year 2021, compared to $0.183 for the same period of last year.

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021

Revenues

For the fiscal year 2021, revenues decreased by $1.69 million, or 9.4%, to $16.30 million from $17.99 million for the same period of last year. The decrease in revenues was primarily caused by decreased revenues from medical training and education services.

Cost of revenues

Cost of revenue increased by $0.74 million, or 12.1%, to $6.86 million for the fiscal year 2021 from $6.12 million for the same period of last year. The increase of cost of revenues was driven by increased labor costs for the patient-aid projects.

Gross profit

Gross profit decreased by $2.43 million, or 20.5%, to $11.87 million for the fiscal year 2021 from $9.44 million for the same period of last year.

Gross margin decreased by 8.1 percentage points to 57.9% for the fiscal year 2021, compared to 66.0% for the same period of last year.

Operating expenses

Selling and marketing expenses decreased by $0.30 million, or 8.9%, to $3.14 million for the fiscal year 2021 from $3.44 million for the same period of last year. The increase in selling and marketing expenses was mainly attributable to the decrease in advertising expenses. As a percentage of total revenues, selling and marketing expenses was 19.3% for the fiscal year 2021, compared to 19.1% for the same period of last year.

General and administrative expenses increased by $2.74 million, or 87.7%, to $5.86 million for the fiscal year 2021 from $3.12 million for the same period of last year. The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly attributable to the write-off doubtful accounts against accounts receivable because of remote collection from certain NFPs. As a percentage of total revenues, general and administrative expenses was 36.0% for the fiscal year 2021, compared to 17.4% for the same period of last year.

Research and development expenses decreased by $0.06 million, or 7.1%, to $0.76 million for the fiscal year 2021 from $0.82 million for the same period of last year. As a percentage of total revenues, research and development expenses was 4.7% and 4.5% for the fiscal year 2021 and 2020.

Total operating expenses increased by $2.38 million, or 32.2%, to $9.76 million for the fiscal year 2021 from $7.38 million for the same period of last year. The increase in operating expenses was mainly attributable to increased general and administrative expenses.

Loss (income) before income taxes

Loss before income taxes was $0.11 million for the fiscal year 2021 compared to income before income taxes of $4.94 million for the same period of last year. The change in loss (income) before income taxes was primarily attributable to increased cost of revenues and operating expenses.

Income tax benefits (expenses)

Income tax benefits was $0.35 million for the fiscal year 2021 compared to income tax expenses of $0.48 million for the same period of last year.

Net income and EPS

Net income decreased by $4.22 million, or 94.6%, to $0.24 million for the fiscal year 2021 from $4.46 million for the same period of last year. The decrease in income before income taxes was primarily attributable to increased cost of revenues and operating expenses.

After deducting for non-controlling interests, net income attributable to the Company's shareholders decreased by $4.22 million, or 94.6%, to $0.24 million for the fiscal year 2021 from $4.46 million for the same period of last year.

Earnings per share was $0.010 for the fiscal year 2021, compared to $0.183 for the same period of last year. Weighted average number of shares was 24,938,513 for the fiscal year 2021, compared to 24,425,637 for the same period of last year.

Financial Condition and Cash Flows

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $13.91 million, compared to $15.07 million as of December 31, 2020. Accounts receivable were $9.22 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to $10.32 million as of December 31, 2020. Working capital was $23.67 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to $26.61 million as of December 31, 2020.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.86 million for the fiscal year 2021, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $1.04 million for the same period of last year. Net cash used in investing activities was $4.02 million for the fiscal year 2021, compared to $4.09 million for the same period of last year. Net cash provided by financing activities was $nil for the fiscal year 2021, compared to $11.50 million, resulting from the net proceeds from the Company's IPO in February 2020, for the fiscal year 2020.

About Zhongchao Inc.

Incorporated in 2012 with headquarter offices in Shanghai and Beijing, China, Zhongchao Inc. a platform-based internet technology company. It provides online healthcare information, professional training and educational services to healthcare professionals under its "MDMOOC" platform (www.mdmooc.org), offers patient management service on the professional field of tumor and rare diseases via "Zhongxin", and operates an online information platform, Sunshine Health Forums, to general public. More information about the Company can be found at its investor relations website at http://izcmd.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following:  the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the professional training and educational services market in China and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, the length and severity of the recent coronavirus outbreak, including its impacts across our business and operations.  For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

At the Company:

Pei Xu, CFO

Email: xupei@mdmooc.org

Phone: +86 21-3220-5987

Investor Relations:

Sherry Zheng

Weitian Group LLC

Email: shunyu.zheng@weitian-ir.com

Phone: +1 718-213-7386

 

 

 

ZHONGCHAO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)











December 31,

2021





December 31,

2020



ASSETS













Current Assets













Cash and cash equivalents



$

13,914,982





$

15,072,947



Short-term investments





296,158







2,032,928



Accounts receivable





9,218,883







10,321,837



Prepayments





394,971







554,298



Loans receivable





2,660,668







-



Due from a related party





392,305







-



Other current assets





375,709







1,613,408



Total Current Assets





27,253,676







29,595,418





















Investment in equity method investees





1,993,285







1,258,787



Investment in an equity security





150,000







-



Property and equipment, net





3,923,086







1,997,761



Deposit for property





181,233







700,884



Prepayments for lease of land





353,347







367,588



Intangible assets, net





30,259







34,973



Right of use assets





205,824







65,137



Deferred tax assets





2,176,710







795,547



Total Assets



$

36,267,420





$

34,816,095





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Current Liabilities

















Accounts payable



$

38,933





$

408,426



Advances from customers





7,432







6,760



Income tax payable





2,478,273







1,523,175



Operating lease liabilities, current portion





88,968







62,160



Accrued expenses and other liabilities





974,801







981,433



Total Current Liabilities





3,588,407







2,981,954





















Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion





112,591







-



Total Liabilities





3,700,998







2,981,954





















Commitments and Contingencies



































Shareholders' Equity

















Class A Ordinary Share (par value $0.0001 per share, 450,000,000 shares

   authorized; 19,453,423  and 19,435,423 shares issued and outstanding at

   December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively)





1,946







1,944



Class B Ordinary Share (par value $0.0001 per share, 50,000,000 shares

   authorized; 5,497,715 and 5,497,715 shares issued and outstanding at

   December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively)





550







550



Additional paid-in capital





22,986,975







22,775,154



Statutory reserve





1,199,054







801,502



Retained earnings





7,180,891







7,339,778



Accumulated other comprehensive income





1,197,006







915,213



Total Shareholders' Equity





32,566,422







31,834,141



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$

36,267,420





$

34,816,095



 

 

 

ZHONGCHAO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)











For the Years Ended

December 31,







2021





2020





2019



Revenues



$

16,296,770





$

17,989,788





$

14,882,763



Cost of revenues





(6,857,944)







(6,117,640)







(4,655,827)



Gross Profit





9,438,826







11,872,148







10,226,936





























Operating Expenses

























Selling and marketing expenses





(3,137,316)







(3,441,941)







(3,196,469)



General and administrative expenses





(5,863,373)







(3,124,301)







(2,524,003)



Research and development expenses





(758,878)







(816,553)







(864,320)



Total Operating Expenses





(9,759,567)







(7,382,795)







(6,584,792)





























(Loss) Income from Operations





(320,741)







4,489,353







3,642,144





























Interest income, net





175,987







146,965







211,479



Other income, net





34,001







305,566







534,020



(Loss) Income Before Income Taxes





(110,753)







4,941,884







4,387,643





























Income tax benefits (expenses)





349,418







(484,787)







(387,144)





























Net Income





238,665







4,457,097







4,000,499





























Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests





-







1,283







46,171





























Net Income Attributable to Zhongchao Inc.'s shareholders



$

238,665





$

4,458,380





$

4,046,670





























Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

























Foreign currency translation adjustment





281,793







1,259,984







(173,604)



Comprehensive Income





520,458







5,717,081







3,826,895





























Total comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests





-







1,283







46,171



Total comprehensive income attributable to Zhongchao Inc.'s

shareholders



$

520,458





$

5,718,364





$

3,873,066





























Weighted average number of ordinary share outstanding

























Basic and Diluted





24,938,513







24,425,637







21,600,135





























Earnings per share

























Basic and Diluted



$

0.010





$

0.183





$

0.187



 

 

 

ZHONGCHAO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares)











For the Years Ended

December 31,







2021





2020





2019



Cash Flows from Operating Activities:



















Net income



$

238,665





$

4,457,097





$

4,000,499



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used

    in) operating activities:  

























Write-off of accounts receivable





1,449,827







336,367







-



Depreciation and amortization expenses





341,608







202,325







102,905



Amortization of right of use assets





361,369







222,353







159,259



Share-based compensation expenses





211,823







168,350







159,984



Deferred tax benefits





(1,346,616)







(58,424)







(318,087)



Equity investment loss





13,758







25,622







-



Changes in fair value of short-term investments





58,403







10,331







-



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

























Accounts receivable





(104,230)







(5,486,914)







(3,134,065)



Prepayments





171,144







(197,402)







231,894



Other current assets





1,302,009







(1,143,200)







119,523



Accounts payable





(375,144)







260,350







94,461



Advances from customers





496







6,398







(476,261)



Income tax payable





905,733







535,981







618,120



Accrued expenses and other liabilities





(4,430)







179,738







408,725



Lease liabilities





(362,567)







(230,819)







(153,616)



Deferred government grants





-







(325,992)







(405,321)



Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities





2,861,848







(1,037,839)







1,408,020





























Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

























Purchases of property and equipment





(1,799,860)







(160,602)







(1,312,941)



Payments of deposits for property purchase





-







(688,267)







-



Investments in short-term investments





-







(2,043,259)







(2,460,879)



Investment in a limited partnership





-







(1,217,039)







-



Investment in equity method investees





(708,129)







-







-



Investment in an equity security





(150,000)







-







-



Release from short-term investments





1,678,367







-







3,618,940



Buy out of a non-controlling interests





-







-







(33,718)



Loan (provided to) repayment from related parties  





(387,549)







14,489







(14,476)



Loans provided to third parties





(3,725,211)







-







-



Loans repayment from third parties





1,075,098







-







-



Net Cash Used in Investing Activities





(4,017,284)







(4,094,678)







(203,074)





























Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

























Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares   in connection with

    initial public offering, net of offering cost





-







11,886,363







-



Payment of expenses relating to initial public offerings





-







(388,709)







(468,328)



Repayment of bank borrowings





-







-







(723,788)



Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities





-







11,497,654







(1,192,116)





























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents





(2,529)







875,258







(98,953)





























Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents





(1,157,965)







7,240,395







(86,123)



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year





15,072,947







7,832,552







7,918,675



Cash and cash equivalents at end of year



$

13,914,982





$

15,072,947





$

7,832,552





























Supplemental Cash Flow Information

























Cash paid for interest expense



$

-





$

-





$

30,312



Cash paid for income tax



$

91,464





$

2,642





$

87,111





























Noncash investing activities

























Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease 

    obligations



$

555,639





$

37,919





$

419,362



  

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zhongchao-inc-reports-the-fiscal-year-2021-financial-results-301542297.html

SOURCE Zhongchao Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.