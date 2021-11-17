CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce it served as the exclusive financial advisor to CareSignal (St. Louis, MO), the pioneer of Deviceless Remote Patient Monitoring technology, on its acquisition by Lightbeam Health Solutions (Irving, TX), a leading population health management solution.
With this transaction, Lightbeam is now able to integrate scalable, evidence-based remote engagement as well as monitoring capabilities into its core population health offering, which serves more than 42 million patient lives across the United States.
CareSignal brings over 30 condition-specific programs, proven real-world ROI, and a suite of robust AI-based predictive models that complement Lightbeam's sophisticated population health analytics platform. Combined with the real-time cohort generation capabilities at the core of Lightbeam, CareSignal programs covering chronic conditions, behavioral health, social determinants of health, maternal health, and additional use cases will rapidly generate scalable returns on investment for value-based providers, payers, and self-insured employers.
Together, Lightbeam and CareSignal will deliver best-in-class population-level stratification, actionable real-time insight delivery, and clinical outcomes improvements. Current and future industry partners of both companies will benefit from the validated offerings and deep focus on client success.
Mark Turco, Managing Director in Ziegler's Healthcare Corporate Finance practice, commented, "We were honored to work with the phenomenal team at CareSignal. The Company has developed a truly unique approach to Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the partnership with Lightbeam provides a tremendous opportunity to further unlock the potential of RPM at population-level scale in value-based care settings. We are thrilled to have represented CareSignal in this transaction."
Blake Marggraff, CareSignal CEO and Co-Founder stated, "The Ziegler team was a great partner for our organization given their deep domain expertise and ability to articulate the nuanced CareSignal value proposition to the marketplace. We thank them for providing valuable strategic and financial advice throughout the sale process."
Ziegler's Corporate Finance team is focused on delivering best-in-class advisory and financing solutions for companies and organizations across the healthcare industry. In our core practice areas of healthcare services, information technology, hospitals and senior living, Ziegler is one of the most active M&A firms offering innovative sell-side, buy-side, recapitalization/restructuring, equity private placement and strategic partnering services.
