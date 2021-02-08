CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce it served as the exclusive financial advisor to Center for Language and Autism Support Services (CLASS) in its acquisition by ACES 2020, LLC (ACES). The acquisition will enable ACES to continue scaling its evidence-based clinical model across the U.S. and expand access to the combined ACES' leading applied behavioral analysis (ABA) services to more individuals affected with autism spectrum disorder in Oklahoma
Matt Williams founded CLASS in 2016 on the belief that evidence-based and scientific care should also be compassionate and child-centered. CLASS operates two clinics and provides in-home services in Tulsa, Norman, Bartlesville, and Oklahoma City. Through school contracts and consultation, CLASS also supports many schools in the state.
Matt Williams, Founder of CLASS, said, "I am thrilled for CLASS to join the ACES team and to take a huge leap forward in serving the needs of our clients, families, and teams. ACES was the perfect clinical and cultural partner for CLASS, and I'm looking forward to our collective future as we expand and serve more people."
Until the acquisition of CLASS, ACES has grown 100% organically since its founding in 1996. ACES has continued to experience significant momentum in its business over the past year since announcing a strategic investment from General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm. The ACES has also launched telehealth services and expanded the number of market areas served across its current footprint. The acquisition of CLASS represents another milestone in ACES' strategic growth into a nationwide provider known for the highest-quality outcomes.
"We greatly enjoyed working with CLASS through the transaction with ACES and are excited for them to be a foundational platform for ACES, supporting the joint goal of expanding access to quality care across the nation." said Chris Rogers, Managing Director in Ziegler's Healthcare Corporate Finance practice and lead banker on this transaction.
Ziegler's Corporate Finance team is focused on delivering best-in-class advisory and financing
solutions for companies and organizations across the healthcare industry. In our core practice areas of healthcare services, information technology, hospitals and senior living, Ziegler is one of the most active M&A firms offering innovative sell-side, buy-side, recapitalization/restructuring, equity private placement and strategic partnering services.
For more information about Ziegler, please visit us at http://www.ziegler.com.
About Ziegler:
Ziegler is a privately held, national boutique investment bank, capital markets and proprietary investments firm. It has a unique focus on healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the U.S., Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, fixed income sales, underwriting and trading as well as Ziegler Credit, Surveillance and Analytics. To learn more, visit http://www.ziegler.com.
Certain comments in this news release represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This client's experience may not be representative of the experience of other clients, nor is it indicative of future performance or success. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, in particular, the overall financial health of the securities industry, the strength of the healthcare sector of the U.S. economy and the municipal securities marketplace, the ability of the Company to underwrite and distribute securities, the market value of mutual fund portfolios and separate account portfolios advised by the Company, the volume of sales by its retail brokers, the outcome of pending litigation, and the ability to attract and retain qualified employees.
# # #
Media Contact
Christine McCarty, Ziegler, 3125961617, cmccarty@ziegler.com
SOURCE Ziegler