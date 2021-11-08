CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce it served as the exclusive financial advisor to Enterprise Science and Computing (ESAC) on its acquisition by ICF (NASDAQ: ICFI), a global consulting and digital services provider.
Through strong partnerships with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the National Institutes of Health, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Food and Drug Administration and more, ESAC successfully enables interoperability across health IT systems, increases the availability and functionality of health data, and leads the implementation of new electronic clinical quality measurement standards for healthcare.
ESAC provides research data management, bioinformatics, and healthcare information technology solutions for government, commercial, and academic clients. Headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, their mission is to play a vital role in helping clinicians, scientists, and researchers across the globe improve all aspects of human health.
Mark Turco, Managing Director in Ziegler's Healthcare Corporate Finance Practice stated, "Since 2006, ESAC has helped Federal health agencies and other healthcare stakeholders address the surge in health data and data complexity. ESAC's partnership with ICF provides a tremendous opportunity to further improve the quality and efficiency of healthcare and health research, and we are thrilled to have represented ESAC in this transaction."
Anand Basu, President of ESAC stated, "We chose to partner with Ziegler based on their deep healthcare domain expertise and we thank them for providing valuable strategic and financial advice throughout the sale process."
Ziegler's Corporate Finance team is focused on delivering best-in-class advisory and financing solutions for companies and organizations across the healthcare industry. In our core practice areas of healthcare services, information technology, hospitals and senior living, Ziegler is one of the most active M&A firms offering innovative sell-side, buy-side, recapitalization/restructuring, equity private placement and strategic partnering services.
About Ziegler:
Mark Turco is a Managing Director with Ziegler's Healthcare Corporate Finance Practice. Mr. Turco specializes in advising healthcare information technology and healthcare services companies on a spectrum of strategic and financing alternatives, including merger and acquisitions, capital raising transactions and partnership development.
Ziegler is a privately held investment bank, capital markets and proprietary investments firm. Specializing in the healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance, enables Ziegler to generate a positive impact on the clients and communities it serves. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the United States, Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, equity and fixed income sales & trading and research. To learn more, visit http://www.ziegler.com.
