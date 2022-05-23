Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Julie Peterman, CFA as director and senior municipal research analyst located in the Richmond, VA office.
CHICAGO, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Julie Peterman, CFA as director and senior municipal research analyst located in the Richmond, VA office.
Peterman comes to Ziegler from Truist Bank Capital Markets after serving as a senior municipal analyst at the former BB&T Capital Markets. She is a CFA Charter holder, a member of the NMFA, Women's Bond Club, and the Healthcare Financial Management Association. In addition, she is a graduate of UNC Chapel Hill, NC with a BS in Business Administration and has a Masters of Health Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University.
"We look forward to integrating Julie's vast sector knowledge and resources into our Capital Markets team, especially in a heightened yield and credit environment," stated Kevin Strom, Executive Managing Director, and Head of Ziegler Capital Markets.
Peterman will have active interaction with all Underwriting, Trading, and Sales functions within Ziegler Capital Markets. Julie will also participate as a member of Ziegler's Credit Review Committee.
