HAIFA, Israel, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (IL0065100443; IL0065100856) (the "Company") hereby notifies, in accordance with the provisions of Section 4.03 of an Indenture entered into between ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (the "Company") and Hermetic Trust (1975) Ltd. on July 16, 2014 (the "Indenture"), as follows:

  1. The Company's reviewed consolidated financial statements for the period ended on March 31, 2020, the operating and financial review for such quarterly financial statements and a report on certain financial data as of March 31, 2020 (collectively, the "First Quarter Reports") are available on both the Company's website (https://www.zim.com/about-zim/reports) and on the official website of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (http://maya.tase.co.il).  
  2. The Company will host on June 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Israel time (2:00 p.m. CET), a conference call for the holders of its Series 1A, 2A, 1B and 2B Notes to discuss the First Quarter Reports. In order to participate, please use the following numbers (at least ten minutes before the scheduled start time):

Israel: 972-3-9180610

USA: 1-888-668-9141

UK: 0-800-917-5108

Germany: 0-800-182-6846

France: 0-800-903-025

Contact:
Avner Shats
shats.avner@il.zim.com 

 

