WALTHAM, Mass., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zixi, the industry leader for enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over any IP network, today announced that Zixi powered Bloomberg TV+, a revolutionary premium streaming video experience that merges the power of Zixi's market first 4K live transcode processing and delivery with Bloomberg's global programming, enabling the state-of-the art digital news delivery to desktop, tablet and mobile web devices. In a very significant development in live direct-to-consumer broadcast distribution, Bloomberg TV+ is now also available in full 4K ultra-high definition (UHD) live on Samsung TV Plus pre-installed Samsung 4K TVs.
The first of its kind in news, Bloomberg TV+ was launched in 2019 combining the trusted programming of Bloomberg TV, the premier worldwide 24-hour business and financial news network, with a data-rich display of graphics created for a 4K UHD experience. This enhanced news coverage brings increased utility to an audience of business and finance professionals who rely on Bloomberg as their go-to source for market news and analytics. Bloomberg TV+ is the first platform to stream in 4K UHD, and the first to offer it to millions of viewers beyond Bloomberg's owned and operated channels on Samsung TV Plus, Samsung's free Smart TV video service that delivers instant access to over 120 free channels in news, sports and entertainment.
The innovative collaboration between Zixi, Bloomberg and Samsung has redefined the way programming is delivered and experienced with a live 24x7 4K channel. Leveraging Zixi's cutting edge 300 millisecond transcoding process, the enhanced viewing experience includes the highest quality, ultra-low latency adaptive streams from studio camera to consumer at speeds expected by professional television broadcasters. In order to distribute Bloomberg TV+ with an unparalleled HEVC 4K origination and high-quality ad-supported streaming experience, Zixi's advanced WebVTT implementation holds and controls metadata throughout the entire broadcast workflow, facilitating the legal mandate to include closed captioning along with the precise placement of the time code and frame rate for unique and individualized monetization.
"Zixi's Bloomberg TV+ deployment, and resulting UHD live stream on Samsung TV Plus, are the result of the cutting-edge engineering that we are known for," said Gordon Brooks, CEO and Executive Chairman, Zixi. "We are excited to combine these advanced technologies for a truly advanced viewer experience for millions around the world."
