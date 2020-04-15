WENZHOU, China, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) ("ZK International" or the "Company"), a designer, engineer, manufacturer, and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products primarily used for water and gas supplies, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement (the "Agreement") with Hunan Dianshi Decoration Design and Engineering Co. Ltd. ("Dianshi"), one of the leading home improvement and interior design chains in Hunan Province with approximately 3,000 employees. This Agreement will empower ZK International to expand its sales network into 65 design centers and studios across 30 cities in China.
Pursuant to the Agreement, Dianshi and ZK International will partner in providing best-in-class home improvement and interior design solutions in 30 cities with the primary focus in the Hunan market. Leveraging Dianshi's strong design capability and ZK International's high-performance stainless steel water pipes and fittings supplies, the partnership is mutually beneficial to ZK International and Dianshi. The Agreement also makes ZK International a designated preferred vendor of water pipes and fittings for Dianshi starting this year and potentially serves as a springboard for ZK International to penetrate the growing residential real estate market in Hunan Province.
Jiancong Huang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZK International, commented, "We are thrilled to partner with and become a designated preferred vendor for Dianshi. With its well-established service network and strong brand name, Dianshi gives us a unique opportunity to penetrate the consumer residential market in Hunan Province and beyond."
About Hunan Dianshi Decoration Design & Engineering Co., Ltd.
Hunan Dianshi Decoration Design & Engineering Co., Ltd. ("Dianshi") is a holistic solution provider in home improvement and interior design. Since 1998, Dianshi has been providing consulting, design, construction, and furnishing services focusing on the high-end residential market in Hunan Province. With 65 design centers and studios across 30 cities, Dianshi is one of the leading players in Hunan Province. More information about Dianshi can be found at www.dasn.com.cn
About ZK International Group Co., Ltd.
ZK International Group Co., Ltd. is a China-based designer, engineer, manufacturer, and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products primarily used for sophisticated water and gas pipeline systems. The Company owns 33 patents, 21 trademarks, 2 Technical Achievement Awards, and 10 National and Industry Standard Awards. ZK International is Quality Management System Certified (ISO9001), Environmental Management System Certified (ISO1401), and a National Industrial Stainless Steel Production Licensee that is focused on supplying steel piping for the multi-billion dollar industries of Gas and Water sectors. ZK has supplied stainless steel pipelines for over 2,000 projects, including the Beijing National Airport, the Beijing 2008 Summer Olympics facilities (including the "Water Cube", and "Bird's Nest"). Focusing on producing superior quality and durability of its steel piping, ZK International is providing a solution for the delivery of high quality, highly sustainable, environmentally sound drinking water to both China's domestic market and international markets such as Europe, East Asia, and Southeast Asia.
