Business Development Group Standardizes on Zomentum Grow Sales Acceleration Application
SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zomentum, creators of the first Revenue Platform built for the Partner Ecosystem, announced today a partnership with Plano, Texas-based The 20. The 20 is a group of managed service providers (MSPs) across North America. They have joined forces to perfect a single service delivery model with unified resources to deliver excellent IT support.
Through the partnership, The 20's members will leverage Zomentum's sales acceleration application, Zomentum Grow, to streamline and automate their sales processes. Zomentum Grow provides the missing link between The 20's marketing automation and professional services automation (PSA) systems. In addition, Zomentum Grow gives them instant access to a library of assessments, contracts and agreements, enabling faster and more effective sales execution.
"At The 20, we've developed a systematic approach to running a managed IT services business – from sales and marketing to service delivery and scalability," said Tim Conkle, CEO of The 20. "Zomentum has taken the same philosophical approach in building its Revenue Platform for MSPs. The Zomentum Grow sales application combines many disparate tools into one process that integrates perfectly with our existing systems to help our members speed revenue and sustainable growth."
Zomentum Grow reduces the complexity of the IT sales process, replacing numerous tools with a seamless suite that mimics the way technology partners sell. Specifically, it enables them to easily assess customer needs, discover innovative SaaS solutions to recommend, create proposals, convert opportunities, automate tedious sales tasks, analyze sales pipelines and expand accounts with upsells.
With Zomentum's sales application, on average, technology partners can create documents 70 percent faster and close twice as many deals with a 600 percent increase in deal value.
Under the partnership, Zomentum will benefit from The 20's continuous feedback on the capabilities and development of the Revenue Platform.
"Collaboration with The 20 already is proving extremely beneficial," said Ted Roller, Channel Chief at Zomentum. "The 20 is made up of some of the most successful and forward-thinking technology partners in North America; every day working with The 20 makes Zomentum better, more effective and more nimble for all of our customers."
About The 20 MSP
The 20 is an exclusive business development group for managed service providers (MSPs) aimed at dominating and revolutionizing the IT industry with its standardized all-in-one approach. The 20's robust RMM, PSA and documentation platform ensures superior service for its MSPs' clients utilizing their U.S.-based Help Desk and Network Operations Center. Extending beyond world-class tools and processes, The 20 touts a proven sales model, a community of industry leaders and ultimate scalability. For more information, visit the20.com.
About Zomentum
Founded in 2018, Zomentum delivers the world's first Revenue Platform for technology partners. Zomentum's revolutionary end-to-end platform consolidates numerous tools while enabling technology partners to earn, grow and manage revenue quickly and cost-effectively. Thousands of partners across America, Europe and Australia trust Zomentum to accelerate the growth of their businesses. The Zomentum Revenue Platform fuels IT sales revenue of $500 million a year and counting. Zomentum is based in San Francisco, with offices in the U.S. and India. The company is backed by leading investors, including Accel Partners, Elevation Capital, Green Oaks Capital and Eight Roads Ventures. Learn more at http://www.zomentum.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.
Media Contact
