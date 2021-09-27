NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonda today announced the appointment of expert residential market analyst Jasmine Cracknell-Young as the Vice President of Advisory (Canada). This pivotal appointment comes after Zonda's recent acquisition of Urban Analytics, now Zonda Urban.
"Jasmine is a highly respected and established expert in Canada's housing industry," said Jeff Meyers, CEO of Zonda. "Her extensive experience and knowledge of cities across the country will make Zonda Urban a leader in the rental and for sale sectors of the housing market."
Cracknell-Young served a decade as Partner at N. Barry Lyon Consultants Limited, a leading real estate advisory firm in Toronto. Prior, she spent ten years as Market Analyst for the firm. She specializes in providing market analysis and strategic advice for new residential developments across Canada.
"What is happening here is going to have a huge impact on our industry," said Cracknell-Young. "I'm excited to be working with our clients to provide market insight on current conditions as well as our market-leading data platform."
Cracknell-Young is a member of the Urban Land Institute and in 2019, was selected by the Toronto Chapter as a Women's Leadership Initiative Champion in recognition of being an influential woman in real estate development, land use and city-building.
"The sky is the limit for Zonda Urban!" says Cracknell-Young. "We're in a great position to expand into new markets across the country with our comprehensive data platform combined with our experienced market advisory services."
Urban Analytics becomes Zonda Urban
Urban Analytics, now Zonda Urban, has been the trusted source of real estate data for developers, planners, financial institutions and other industry stakeholders in the Vancouver, Calgary, and Edmonton real estate markets for 25 years. The company helps partners interpret the ever-changing vital statistics of the industry by providing innovative tools and intelligence services that allow them to make better decisions and maximize the value of their real estate investment.
