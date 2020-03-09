LAS VEGAS, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. (01157.HK), a leading Chinese maker of engineering and agricultural equipment, is to go ahead with its launch of two G-series hydraulic excavator flagship products - the ZE75G and ZE215GLC - at Conexp-CON/AGG 2020 exhibition, despite the coronavirus outbreak.
The new-generation G series excavator focuses on eco-friendly, efficient, intelligent, comfort, and safety. It meets the Tier 4F emission standard in the US and has improved product performance with reduced maintenance costs, enabling the product to reach industry-leading levels.
The self-operating excavator ZE75G is designed to complete road repairs, cable burying, river cleanup, and emergency rescue. Equipped with a high-precision location system, electric control driving system and sensitive sensors, it can complete the pre-set tasks at long-distance. Compared to manual operation, the ZE75G sees a 40% reduction in labour costs.
Zoomlion will display a 5G remote operation demonstration with the ZE75G excavator at the exhibition site. By sitting at the driver's seat, the audience will be able to control the excavator located thousands of miles away at a demonstration base in Changsha, China.
The ZE215GLC excavator is a highly efficient and energy-saving, with a 15% reduction of fuel consumption and an 18% improvement in fuel efficiency. The excavator is also more reliable and durable, with a 40% increase in life expectancy.
"We will showcase Zoomlion's innovative and intelligent products as scheduled," says Nicky Zhang, Manager, North America Zoomlion Heavy Industry NA, Inc. "Thanks to the company's international footprint, we have been able to implement our backup business contingency plans rapidly and transfer the preparation operations to our Zoomlion North American Subsidiary, ensuring the exhibition can go ahead as scheduled."
Besides bringing our earthmoving machine, Zoomlion's 14 localised products, including Flat-top Tower Crane T8030, Crawler Crane ZCC2600, Rough-Terrain Crane RT60, Aerial Platform ZS0407DC, ZS0607DC, ZA14J and ZT20J, and CIFA and m-tec products will also be on display.
Zoomlion will be at Conexp-CON/AGG 2020 Booth F6270 and B7001 from March 10 - 14.
About Zoomlion
Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (01157.HK) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery, and financial services. The company now sells more than 460 cutting-edge products from 55 product lines covering ten significant categories.
Zoomlion North America is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zoomlion Group. It is home to the Sales and Marketing division for all products, as well as a research and development center encompassing our extensive portfolio of equipment. For more information, please visit https://zoomlion-na.com/.