LONDON, Ontario and MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trackunit and the Industrial IoT division of ZTR are uniting to better serve the growing demands of the construction industry. Putting customer needs first, the two telematics leaders are combining their considerable resources to accelerate innovation and drive digital transformation — with collaboration and service at the center of their strategy.
"We see the industry at a pivotal turning point when it comes to digitilization of their business and equipment – and customers are looking for a trusted partner," says Soeren Brogaard, CEO of Trackunit.
ZTR President & CEO Sam Hassan, agrees, "By combining ZTR IIoT and Trackunit resources and offerings, we're better equipped to serve the needs of the customers now and in the future."
Strengthening our core focus
As a new combined entity, Trackunit and the ZTR IIoT division will extend their core focus to accelerate the digital journey in construction, Hassan continues.
"By coming together with Trackunit, we will be able to operate on a global scale to provide an expanded offering to OEMs, rental companies, and contractors with greater efficiency and depth," he says.
"Together, we are strengthening our core focus on enabling the ecosystem of construction. By combining our businesses, we're elevating our technology and increasing the value customers will be able to extract from their data," adds Soeren Brogaard.
Over the past few years, the realm of IoT and telematics possibilities has evolved from simple track and trace technology into highly actionable insights that create massive value for key stakeholders.
After the transaction closes the combined entity of Trackunnit and ZTR will specialize in creating offerings that enhance utilization, increase fleet availability, improve safety and reduce equipment loss as major value drivers. In addition, both companies will help customers in collecting data and translating it into actionable insights – enabling customers to build smarter and more resilient machines. Furthermore, the combined entity are dedicated to helping improve daily operations for customers with increased operator safety, machine health and business optimizations.
"Our promise to the industry is based on collaboration. With a purpose as determined and noble as eliminating downtime, we know that working with our customers to apply new digital tools, is absolutely necessary. We strive to solve real problems, building everything for scale, while showing compassion for our customers, partners, competitors, and the industry at large," says Soeren Brogaard.
Best of both worlds
At their cores, both Trackunit and ZTR are in business to build solutions that propel the construction industry forward. Trackunit recently attracted a strategic investment from the British private equity company Hg to accelerate the company expansion, while ZTR has been transforming its business, and predicts growth through rising demand.. Both Trackunit and ZTR have recently taken their first steps into, and secured traction in, the APAC region. Both businesses are ready to start the next chapter – one company focused on uniting the industry and shape it to become the most useful, effective and efficient in the world. In essence, the timing couldn't be better.
"We're focused on delivering our existing customer commitments and creating a smooth integration. This is all about bringing people, competence, and great technology together to create a bigger impact," says Soeren Brogaard.
A shift in the market
The construction industry is growing rapidly. It is experiencing accelerated investment in IoT capabilities with construction now one of the top five industries for investment growth. As a result, data proliferation is expected to grow exponentially as penetration of connected equipment continues beyond 2025 and machine-level data grows. Given these developments, Trackunit and ZTR IIoT are teaming up to better help their customers meet the changes that come with the increasing digitalization of the construction industry.
"ZTR and Trackunit together represent an incredible next step that will enable us to become a truly global player in the market. I'm excited to roll up my sleeves and take an active part in the executive team. I look forward to venturing out on this shared mission - one in which I have no doubt Soeren Brogaard will capably lead," says Sam Hassan.
About Trackunit ApS
Trackunit is the leading SaaS-based IoT solution and machine insights provider to the global construction equipment industry. Trackunit collects and analyzes machine data in real-time to deliver actionable, proactive and predictive information, empowering customers with data-driven foresight.
Trackunit promises to lead the technology engagement to help eliminate downtime. The ambition of this mission is not only to recover from budget and schedule overruns, but also to re-establish the reputation of the industry for innovation and leadership.
From operator safety and machine health to business optimization, Trackunit's industry-leading telematics software, hardware and fleet management services benefit the everyday operations of the customers worldwide. Trackunit services its customers directly from its headquarters in Denmark, Chicago, IL and Singapore, as well as through subsidiaries in Sweden, Norway, France, Holland, Germany, UK, Australia and Japan. Visit Trackunit.com to learn more.
About ZTR
ZTR is a global technology company that develops solutions for the compact construction industry. Known as a pioneer in the development industrial Internet of Things (IoT) technology, the telematics provider delivers products and services that allow companies to remotely monitor and manage mobile as well as fixed assets.
Leading the industry in response to the need for richer machine data, greater uptime, and better insights, ZTR has designed new solutions that help Rental Companies, OEMs and end-users work together to operate smarter and easier. By listening and collaborating with its customers, ZTR takes on big industry challenges and opens pathways toward the continued digitalization of the construction sector.
ZTR Telematics Solutions easily integrate with industrial machinery and the business systems customers use every day so they can use the data to make decisions and react in real-time. With more than 450,000 telematics-enabled assets under contract, ZTR integrates with 150+ industrial Original Equipment Manufacturers, and many top rental houses worldwide.
The Rail division of ZTR will continue to operate independently. There will be no impact to its organization structure, customers or business operations as a result of this announcement. For more information visit http://www.ztr.com
