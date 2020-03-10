SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zumper, the largest privately-held rental marketplace in the U.S., has announced the close of its Series D fundraising led by new investor e.ventures. This brings Zumper's total funding to more than $150 million.
Zumper's mission is to make renting an apartment as easy as booking a hotel by seamlessly connecting renters and landlords through their rental journey from search to close. The new funding will be used to accelerate the company's mission, grow the sales and engineering teams, and invest in scaling its unique end-to-end transactional tools.
"Zumper's progress so far is striking, and it has quickly become the leading independent company focused on the rental market," said Mathias Schilling, Co-Founder and Managing Partner with e.ventures. "We believe that Zumper is well positioned because of its focus on providing an exceptional product for renters and great value for landlords and multi-family properties."
Since launching in 2012, Zumper has grown very quickly and is now the largest privately held company in its industry in terms of users. More than 80 million people each year use Zumper to find, list, and rent properties in the U.S. and Canada. The company has experienced 100% year-over-year revenue growth and expanded to 200 employees based in offices in San Francisco, Scottsdale, New York, Chicago, and Rhode Island. Zumper has also become a standard industry resource for residential rental data across the U.S. and Canada with more than one million listings advertised and analyzed every month.
"We founded Zumper to build the first online booking experience for long term apartment rentals," said Anthemos Georgiades, CEO and Co-Founder of Zumper. "This fundraise helps us pull ahead of the competition in delivering this vision. Renting an apartment should be as easy as walking into an open house, leaving a deposit for the apartment, then paying your rent to the landlord, all through the same platform. This is what we have built, and now it's about scaling it."
Zumper is the first end-to-end marketplace for renters and landlords. Zumper offers renters the ability to find, apply for and then book their next apartment, as well as digitally pay their landlord their rent, all in one place. For small landlords and multi-family properties, Zumper provides confidence and convenience through the entire rental transaction; from helping find reliable tenants, marketing to millions of active renters, to collecting rent.
