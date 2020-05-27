AVON, Ohio, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the current Covid-19 outbreak, ZuRI CBD is excited to announce the launch of a consumer line of premium sanitizer products. All products exceed CDC recommendations. As with all ZuRI products, these sanitizers provide superior quality and efficacy compared to competitors on the shelf. In addition to bringing these products to the public, the Avon, Ohio company has donated hundreds of sanitizers to first responders, as ZuRI CEO Scott Raybuck states:
"ZuRI has a unique opportunity to help protect the people that protect us, we understand the increased demand on sanitizer and can provide our customers and first responders a high-quality product that delivers peace of mind. Our priority is the safety of our ZuRI customers, and this new line of premium products are a small part of our desire to fight this pandemic."
For the release of the new ZuRI product line, best-selling author Dr. Ian Smith, has joined ZuRI in the fight against Coronavirus. Dr. Smith, a 9-time New York Times best-selling author, who has recently released a new book, MIND OVER WEIGHT, and is a co-host and contributor on the Rachel Ray Show has regularly discussed Covid-19, and what we can do to protect ourselves.
"We all know that handwashing with soap and water is critical during this pandemic, but quality hand sanitizer is also important for those who don't have soap and water readily available. Millions of people are desperately searching for sanitizer and cannot find any. I wanted to be part of the solution, and I'm extremely pleased to team up with ZuRI, which not only produces high quality CBD products, but are now helping to fill the void in producing a premium hand sanitizer," says Dr. Ian.
The ZuRI products now available to customers include three different sanitizers, a traditional alcohol based with vitamin E, a gel and spray formula which both are made with six citrus essential oil, which in addition to moisturizing will also help with skin repair. Also available, a unique microSURE™ hand sanitizer that kills germs on contact and protects users for eight hours. These products can be found online or in store at retailers across the country. ZuRI continues to offer their full line of CBD products as well. For more information on ZuRI, A CBD Supply Co., go to: www.zuricbd.com.
About ZuRI CBD
ZuRI is one of the fastest growing CBD companies in the US. The company is committed to offering its customers the highest quality hemp-derived CBD. Products are manufactured in-house in a cleanroom environment, using domestically sourced hemp. All raw materials and finished goods are subject to third-party lab testing. ZuRI, A CBD Supply Co. offers one of the largest CBD product portfolios, manufacturing over 90 items, with many new products in research and development.
Instagram: @zuricbd Facebook: www.facebook.com/zuricbd Visit: www.zuricbd.com
About Dr. Ian K Smith
Dr. Ian is a 9-time NY Times bestselling author. He released his latest title, Mind Over Weight, in April of 2020. Dr. Ian served on the boards of the American Council on Exercise, the New York Mission Society, Prevent Cancer Foundation, The New York Council for the Humanities, and The Maya Angelou Center for Health Equity. He had the honor of serving two terms on Barack Obama's President's Council for Fitness, Sports and Nutrition. Twitter: @DrIanSmith Instagram: @doctoriansmith. Facebook www.facebook.com/ShredderNation Visit: www.doctoriansmith.com and https://zuricbd.com/zuri-cbd-partners-with-bestselling-author-tv-personality-and-physician-dr-ian-smith