NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 2 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Sussex and Warren Counties. In Pennsylvania, Northampton, Lehigh, and Berks Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 2 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&