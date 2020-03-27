-- $81.3 million in 2019 net product sales in line with guidance-- -- Fourth quarter 2019 net product sales grew to $19.3 million, an increase of 227% over the 2018 fourth quarter, due to the expanded product portfolio-- --From April 1 through December 31, 2019, the company was cash flow positive-- --2019 net income of $60.6 million driven by reorganization items-- --Positive adjusted EBITDA of $9.4 million for 2019--