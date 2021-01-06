ZyVersa is well positioned in the rapidly emerging inflammasome space with a highly differentiated inflammasome inhibitor, IC 100, with potential to treat a broad range of inflammatory diseases IC 100 uniquely targets ASC to inhibit multiple types of inflammasomes, blocking both initiation of the inflammatory cascade and perpetuation of tissue-damaging inflammation ZyVersa's pipeline includes VAR 200, a phase 2a-ready cholesterol efflux mediator for treatment of orphan renal disease, FSGS