iFoster hosts national virtual art event for children in foster care
TRUCKEE, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iFoster, a national 501c3 non-profit organization whose mission is to ensure that every child growing up outside of their biological home has the resources and opportunities they need to become successful, hosted a virtual art event for children being raised in the foster care system. The goal of the event was to provide children being raised in the foster care system an opportunity to express their vision of community during Foster Care Month.
In advance of May 7, iFoster distributed 1,700 art kits to children in foster care across the U.S. On May 7, world-renowned artist (and former foster youth) ENKONE unveiled his portable 8 foot x 8 foot mural celebrating the foster care community, generously funded by the James Irvine Foundation. ENKONE then shared his talents and stories by conducting an online art class. The virtual event was hosted by iFoster's transition age youth (TAY) AmeriCorps peer mentor team using SNAP's new ohyay! platform. Words of encouragement were provided by Congressperson Karen Bass, California Assemblymember Isaac Bryan and NFL player Alec Engold.
ENKONE's mural, along with the artwork submitted by the children who received art kits, will be featured in an exhibition on the National Mall in D.C. on May 17, as well as a virtual gallery hosted by iFoster.
A making of the mural video can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=36C2Vgx4lBc.
iFoster would love to thank the foster care community, ENKONE, The James Irvine Foundation, ohyay!, our special guests Congressperson Bass, Assemblymember Bryan, and Miami Dolphin Alec Engold, and the fantastic iFoster Team.
On May 4, 2022, iFoster released The Voice of the Foster Care Community Report, the largest national survey of more than 2,400 youth, caregivers and front-line workers, all with lived experience. The Report can be found at http://www.VoiceofFosterCare.org. iFoster is asking anyone who is concerned about the current state of the child welfare system, and the tragic outcomes for foster youth, to join our campaign to demand our elected officials hold the child welfare system accountable to ensuring our young people are prepared for independence and achieve their potential.
About iFoster
iFoster is a 501c3 national nonprofit with the largest and most inclusive online community of young people, caregivers, and organizations in foster care, with over 70,000 members in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Guam. iFoster's mission is to ensure that every child growing up outside of their biological home has the resources and opportunities they need to become successful.
