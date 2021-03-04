CENTERVILLEe, Va., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Co-authors of 10-4 Good Buggy's Tripp Wheeler Adventures book series, Linda Hagopian and Debbie Ruane Sparks, announced today that they now submit their book manuscripts to Women In Trucking (WIT) to fact-check the trucking-related content of their children's books. The series follows the adventures of Tripp Wheeler, a young truck driver for Wheeler Transport, and his canine sidekick, Detour, as they deliver goods to cities and towns across America.
Sparks, who is a trucking industry veteran and WIT vice president, met Hagopian when she was a marketing consultant at Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) and Sparks was part of the executive team. "It was really important to us that the books feel authentic to the trucking community," says Sparks. "WIT's support and feedback has already proven invaluable."
In their most recent release, A Big Assist, Tripp and Detour take an unplanned shortcut through Amish Country on their way to deliver hot dogs to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. One illustration shows Tripp placing roadside safety triangles on the road to alert other drivers that he has stopped.
"Our illustration shows Tripp placing all of the triangles at the back of the truck, but WIT members pointed out that drivers need to place one triangle at the front and two at the back," Sparks said. "We changed the illustration to make it more accurate and to give a realistic representation of trucking."
In addition to their trucking-inspired storylines, each book includes a glossary of trucking terms and a colorful map showing Tripp and Detour's route. Parents can sign up at the series' website (http://www.10-4goodbuggy.com) to receive Road Trippin', a monthly e-magazine that features puzzles, interesting facts, and short educational articles about Tripp's route.
"We are writing these books to bring back the fun of road trips and to tell stories that inspire children to want to know more about the world around them," Hagopian said. "WIT's help in making sure that we get the trucking part of the story right allows us to educate children about trucks, which is one of their favorite topics."
Women In Trucking is a non-profit organization focused on the transportation and logistics industry. Their mission is to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry.
The 10-4 Good Buggy book series aims to teach children about the geography and history of the United States by sharing the adventures of a truck driver who has a love of the road and learns to overcome challenges with the help of others.
