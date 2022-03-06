SAN FRANCISCO, March 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, March 5th, 8,500 people flocked to Union Square in San Francisco, CA, to pick a free bouquet of tulips from the 100,000 tulips donated in honor of International Women's Day to brighten moods and kick off spring. The free event was presented by Royal Anthos with support from the European Union and help from San Francisco Recreation and Parks and the Union Square Business Improvement District.
"Tulips signify the beginning of spring, and everyone was delighted to be together this year, surrounded by the beauty and bright colors," exclaimed Henk Westerhof, chairman of Royal Anthos, organizers of the event.
World-renowned floral designer Sarah Campbell, founder of Intrigue Designs and contestant on Netflix's "The Big Flower Fight," created floral gowns made entirely of tulips. Fellow designer Jordan Marx and three other entertainers wore the dresses to delight the crowd. Visitors snagged selfies and shared a lot of laughs about the gorgeous dress.
"Seeing the dresses in action was a dream come true for me," said Campbell. "Watching the faces of the visitors being inspired, uplifted, and overjoyed by the unique experience was so rewarding, especially after the past two years. Flowers improve our lives, brighten our outlook, lower stress, and ease sadness. So there was certainly none of that in Union Square today."
Visitors picked bouquets from a "bed" of 100,000 American-grown tulips from European bulbs, with the bulbs intact. Many were fascinated with seeing the bulbs still attached and inquired how to care for their new tulips. Tulips love the San Francisco weather and will have a bloom time of two weeks when picked fresh like this.
"I have never seen this many tulips," exclaimed visitors. "I am going to give this bouquet to my grandmother at dinner tonight," said another. "The dresses were outrageous" was overheard by many.
The event first debuted in Union Square in 2018. The much-anticipated event returned in 2019 with 100,000 tulips, many spelling out the word "LOVE." While the team of volunteers was setting up the 2020 event, COVID-19 hit and put an end to all public events for several months. In 2021, in lieu of an in-person event, organizers arranged and shared 25,000 tulips with women working on the "Front Lines" all over the country and hosted a 2-day virtual tulip event. The virtual event produced by the Intrigue Design team featured 10 top U.S. designers bringing their tulip love to thousands. Anthos was excited to be back in person for a third year in San Francisco.
Find more information and inspiring videos, visit FlowerBulbDay.com.
Royal Anthos is a Dutch trade organization that represents the trade companies in flower bulbs and nursery stock products worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.anthos.org.
Garden Media Group specializes in the home, garden, horticulture, outdoor-living, lawn and landscape industries. They offer innovative PR campaigns designed to secure top media placements and partnerships with traditional and social media. For gardening tips, new product announcements, and PR and marketing tips, visit http://www.gardenmediagroup.com.
Disclaimer: The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the Consumers, Health, Agriculture and Food Executive Agency (CHAFEA) do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains.
