AUSTIN, Texas, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkedIn is a powerful tool for connecting and engaging with a network. But how does one build that network and turn likes and shares into quantifiable business? Scott Ingram, Founder and CEO of Sales Success Media, launched a new webinar and e-book to help do just that. In "108 Tips From 36 different LinkedIn Sales Stars," Ingram shares insights he's learned from sales professionals who use LinkedIn to grow their business.
To listen to the free webinar, click here: https://top1.fm/LinkedInSalesStars
In the webinar and e-book, Ingram compiled a list of basic tips, advanced and expert tips for LinkedIn users of all levels. Topics include:
- Top tips from over 30 of the best sales pros on LinkedIn on the one thing they are doing that's making the biggest difference to their own results and driving the most meaningful engagement
- A Guide to LinkedIn Personal Branding in 2020
- Are You Soliciting or Are You Selling?
- 7 Simple Strategies: Using LinkedIn To Get More Leads and Close More Deals Like a Bad @$$ Sales Pro
"It's always been important to me to learn how others meet their goals and share their success," Ingram said. "LinkedIn represents so much potential for sales and business professionals. It affords the opportunity to build personal brands and connect directly with customers and prospective buyers."
The 36 LinkedIn Sales Stars who contributed to the webinar and e-book include:
- Scott Douglas Clary – SVP Marketing & Sales at ExciteM
- Scott Leese – CEO & Founder at Surf and Sales
- Morgan J. Ingram – Director of Sales Execution at JB Sales Training
- Collin Cadmus – VP Sales at Aircall
- Jake Dunlap – CEO at Skaled Consulting
- Justin Welsh – Founder of The Official Justin
The "108 Tips From 36 different LinkedIn Sales Stars" e-book is $4.99 and is available at https://top1.fm/LinkedInBook.
About Sales Success Media
Sales Success Media was founded by Scott Ingram. Ingram is a quota carrying sales professional and the host of the Sales Success Stories AND Daily Sales Tips podcasts. He's the author of two books: Sales Success Stories and B2B Sales Mentors. In October he'll host the third annual Sales Success Summit in Austin, Texas.
